Agent reveals he’s waiting on Tottenham call for Serie A signing, as Fabrizio Romano confirms scouting mission

There has been a double update on a Serie A star wanted by Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Newcastle United, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that Ange Postecoglou’s side have watched him live.

Tottenham have had success when signing players from Italy in recent years. Indeed, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur have both had a positive impact on the North London club since arriving from Juventus in January 2022. Although, Bentancur has been badly affected by injury problems of late.

Tottenham dipped back into the Serie A market over the summer, spending just over £17million to sign goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli. And the shot-stopper formed a solid partnership with centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, prior to the latter’s hamstring injury.

While the Italian influence on Tottenham has waned following the departures of Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici, they could yet sign another rising star from that destination.

On December 15, the agent of Genoa defender Radu Dragusin confirmed that Spurs are among a host of clubs who have made ‘contact’ for his signing.

Spurs are far from alone in admiring the 21-year-old centre-back, as Man Utd, Newcastle and Arsenal have all been linked with his signature as well.

In an interview with Romanian source Fanatik (via Sport Witness), Dragusin’s representative Florin Manea has once again named Spurs as being on the youngster’s trail. And Manea claims he is waiting to find out whether Postecoglou’s side will make a formal approach for his client.

“I spoke to Tottenham a few days before the Juventus match, they took information about Radu, about his character, but it stopped there,” he said. “They will let us know if they want to continue or not. And there are several clubs calling, not only Tottenham.

Radu Dragusin in a league of his own – agent

“[Genoa sporting director Marco] Ottolini also said there are many clubs that call and are interested in him, and it’s normal because he plays very well.

“There are few central defenders in Europe of his age who play match after match. And how he plays, because he has 16 matches without a yellow card.”

And it appears it is not just Manea attempting to drum up interest in the Romania star. Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Romano has revealed that Spurs technical director Johan Lange was ‘in attendance’ to watch Dragusin during Genoa’s 1-1 draw with Juventus recently.

Romano adds that Spurs have yet to make a concrete approach for Dragusin, though they are certainly keeping a ‘close eye’ on the situation.

Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo is currently Spurs’ ideal centre-half target, with Dragusin the backup. But Man Utd have been tipped to launch a firm offer for Todibo, and if the Frenchman heads to Old Trafford then Spurs will have to make their move for Dragusin instead.

