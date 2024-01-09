Agents flying to London to seal massive Tottenham signing that will finally leave Postecoglou purring

Tottenham finally appear to be closing in on the centre-back signing Ange Postecoglou has demanded the club sign after their defensive issues this season, as per a fresh report on Tuesday.

Spurs boss Postecoglou has made no secret of the fact that he wanted another quality natural central defender in his squad after relying on full-backs to fill in for most of the last two months.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven were the best pairing in the country through the first 10 games of the Premier League season.

However, Van de Ven’s hamstring injury and Romero’s disciplinary issues, along with his own injury problems, has meant Ben Davies and Emerson Royal have had to fill in regularly.

And while both have performed admirably, particularly the latter, Tottenham have looked much more vulnerable without Romero and Van de Ven in front of outstanding stopper Guglielmo Vicario.

Eric Dier has been frozen out completely and appears to be on his way this month, while summer signing Ashley Phillips has joined Plymouth on loan.

And with Davies also picking up a hamstring problem right at the end of the FA Cup win over Burnley, Van de Ven’s imminent return cannot come soon enough.

The Dutchman is back in training and was on the bench against the Clarets with a view to him returning at Manchester United on Sunday, where he will likely line up alongside Royal.

That’s unless Spurs can finally get their deal for Genoa’s Radu Dragusin over the line in the next couple of days. And there’s been a development on that front, as reported by TMW.

The Italian outlet states that despite interest from Bayern Munich and Napoli, Dragusin is actually getting closer and closer’ to a switch to north London.

Indeed, TMW adds that Dragusin’s agents Florin Manea and Gabriele Giuffrida have ‘flown to London’ to ‘close the deal’ with Tottenham.

DON’T MISS: Timo Werner to Tottenham: Robbie Savage casts verdict as Postecoglou nears ‘astute’ loan deal

Tottenham ready to pay €30m for Dragusin

It’s said Spurs are ready to spend €25m on the signing, plus €5m in bonuses, with the transfer now ‘almost certain’.

Napoli’s interest involved sending some players to Genoa as part of the deal, but they favour a straight cash deal and that leaves the Premier League side as favourites to complete a deal.

The outlet adds that says that some news is expected over the next 24 hours and that Dragusin’s contract will be worth around €2m per season.

There is also the possibility of Spurs right-back Djed Spence heading to Genoa as part of the deal, although it’s unclear at this stage if the defender is up for that move.

Spence has only just been recalled from his loan at Leeds United but is clearly not fancied by Postecoglou going forward, with the club looking to quickly offload the former Middlesbrough man again.

READ MORE: Everton in danger as Ancelotti orders Real Madrid to join Man Utd, Tottenham in race for one of their best players