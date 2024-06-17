Tottenham are in the market for a new striker and a number of big names have been linked with the North Londoners in recent weeks.

One player who has been on Ange Postecoglou’s radar for some time is Brentford star Ivan Toney and reports suggest Spurs have just taken a big step towards bringing him in.

According to Football Transfers, Tottenham have just seen an offer of £40m ‘rejected’ by the Bees for the 28-year-old, who is currently away on international duty with England at the Euros.

Toney is undoubtedly one of the Premier League’s best strikers on his day and netted a superb 20 league goals in 2022/23.

The centre-forward was then banned from football for nine months for breaching betting rules and missed most of the 2023/24 campaign as a result.

Toney made his return at the start of this year. He struggled somewhat as he only scored four goals in his 17 Premier League appearances.

That seemingly hasn’t put Tottenham off however and the report claims they’ve decided on Toney as their top attacking target for the summer.

Ivan Toney ‘agrees’ Tottenham contract

It’s no secret that Toney is keen to join a big club this summer and he’s reportedly ‘agreed personal terms’ with Tottenham, per Football Transfers’ report.

The only thing left for Postecoglou’s side to negotiate is a transfer fee with Brentford. The Bees are ‘asking for a fee of £65m’ but it is understood that ‘an offer of £55m would secure the deal.’

They claim Spurs ‘have the financial capability to outbid any competitors for the Bees hitman. However, the available funds will need to be carefully managed, as the Lilywhites plan to bring in five new signings to boost their chances of securing Champions League football next season.’

Postecoglou reportedly views Toney as the ideal replacement for the departed Harry Kane and talks will continue in the coming weeks.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was on punditry duty on BBC One for Monday’s clash between Romania and Ukraine and hinted that Toney’s departure is far from agreed.

Before the match, discussions centred around Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk.

The 26-year-old is reportedly being tracked by a number of European clubs, after scoring 24 times for La Liga side Girona last season.

“There’s a lot of clubs looking at him I don’t doubt that,” Frank said of Dovbyk. “I can see him in the Premier League in the future as well, I like his left foot, it’s really, really good.”

This brought a jibe from Mark Chapman, who said: “Maybe in red and white (Brentford colours)? I wasn’t expecting you to tell us your transfer plans.”

Frank laughed before replying: “You never know…..but no I don’t think so, I think we have a pretty good striker in Ivan Toney.”

