‘Agreed’ Man City deal tees up yet another superb Tottenham signing

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi has big plans for the summer window

Manchester City have agreed to re-sign one of their former players, with the deal facilitating the exit of a star Tottenham are ‘pushing’ to sign, according to reports.

It’s been a blockbuster summer window so far at Tottenham, with six signings already banked for Roberto De Zerbi.

Martin Dubravka, Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi will provide vast experience without Spurs having to pay transfer fees.

A combined £237m has been splashed out on Jan Paul van Hecke (£52m), Mateus Fernandes £85m) and Sandro Tonali (£100m).

The arrivals won’t end there, however, with Spurs also looking closely at the wingers market. Cody Gakpo of Liverpool and Man City’s Savinho are in their sights.

But according to The Independent, Savinho isn’t the only Man City star Tottenham are ‘pushing’ to sign.

They insisted Tottenham are aiming to bring England international goalkeeper, James Trafford, to north London too.

Guglielmo Vicario is being sold back to Serie A, and while Roberto De Zerbi has faith in Antonin Kinsky, the position does look ripe for an upgrade.

What’s more, the fact City have just agreed a deal to sign a new stopper greatly aids Tottenham’s chances of striking a deal.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man City agree Pierce Charles signing / James Trafford exit approved

Fabrizio Romano confirmed Enzo Maresca’s side are re-signing Pierce Charles from Sheffield Wednesday. The 20-year-old was previously on City’s books as a youngster, and is now due to return home.

He wrote on X: ‘Pierce Charles has agreed to return to Manchester City, deal in place with Sheffield Wednesday with formalities being sorted.

‘#MCFC to decide next about Charles staying or leaving on loan.’

Romano stated City are yet to decide whether to keep or loan Charles out once he re-joins.

However, our insider, Graeme Bailey, has been reliably informed the upcoming Charles decision won’t affect Trafford, who now has approval to leave.

MORE TOTTENHAM COVERAGE ON TEAMTALK…

* Fabrizio Romano confirms Tottenham deal is OFF despite everything being done

* Tottenham backed for second gut-wrenching raid on West Ham – ‘He would 100 per cent start’

* Fabrizio Romano names the Liverpool star that Tottenham could ‘send a proposal’ for next

City will either install Charles as Gianluigi Donnarumma’s primary back-up, or loan Charles out and sign a more experienced No 2.

Yann Sommer is being targeted after the Swiss veteran, 37, recently left Inter Milan upon the expiry of his contract.

But while Tottenham are ‘pushing’ for Trafford, as per the Independent, Bailey revealed they’re not the only club in the picture.

READ MORE: Every completed Tottenham transfer in summer 2026: Signings, sales, loans

Aside from Spurs, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Leeds United are all sniffing around a deal now the green light to his exit has been granted.

Regarding cost, Man City will hope to generate at least the £31m package they paid when re-signing Trafford from Burnley one year ago.