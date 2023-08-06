Alejo Veliz reveals big twist in Tottenham transfer after confirming key Giovani Lo Celso chat

Incoming Tottenham signing Alejo Veliz has revealed a twist ahead of his imminent switch to north London after a chat with compatriot Giovani Lo Celso.

The exciting young Argentine forward is expected to become the club’s latest signing when he jets in from his homeland to complete a deal worth around £12million.

The 19-year-old Rosario Central frontman is set to follow Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison, Manor Solomon and Ashley Phillips through the door, while a deal for Wolfsburg centre-back Micky van de Ven is expected to be finalised in the next 24 hours.

It was reported last week by journalist Cesar Luis Merlo that Spurs wanted to get Veliz on board and have made a formal offer for his signature.

The teenage talent is regarded highly in his native Argentina and it’s claimed that Daniel Levy has made Rosario an offer they cannot refuse.

And now the player himself has revealed that he is on his to the Premier League club, although he will not, as expected, be heading back to Rosario on loan for the second half of the Argentine league season.

He said, as tweeted by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano: “I just wait to sign my contract with Spurs, it’s imminent. I will say goodbye to the fans with formal message”.

Veliz also revealed that he has been in touch with compatriot Lo Celso, who has been having a stellar pre-season under new Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.

He added: “I spoke with Gio Lo Celso. He told me that I will have all the support of him and he will be waiting for me.”

The young forward scored 11 goals in 23 appearances in Argentina last season and also notched three times for Argentina in the Under-20 World Cup back in May.

Veliz no Kane replacement

However, he is not considered a replacement for Harry Kane in any way and is more of a developmental player for Spurs.

Kane’s future continues to be up in the air after a supposed Friday deadline passed for Levy to agree his sale to Bayern Munich.

The England skipper is now expected to feature in Sunday’s friendly with Shakhtar Donetsk in north London where his actions are sure to be telling over whether he will still be at the club before the summer transfer window shuts.

All options remain open for Kane though, with a move to Bayern still on the cards if the German giants up their bid significantly. But the 30-year-old could decide to sit and wait until he becomes a free agent next summer and have his pick of clubs – if he continues to decline the offer of a new deal that is still on the table.

