A German report has given Tottenham encouragement of landing Bayern Munich star Alexander Nubel, but the situation is far from straightforward.

The goalkeeper, 25, was earmarked as the long-term successor to Manuel Neuer upon signing from Schalke in 2020. However, despite being 35, Neuer remains at the top of his game and is unmoveable at present.

As such, Nubel was loaned out to Monaco this season, and by all accounts, he is impressing.

Bayern did not want Nubel’s development to stall with long periods on the bench at Bayern. German football does not operate a League Cup and Neuer is a lock for European matches. That meant Nubel would’ve been limited to a handful of DFB Pokal appearances had he stayed.

However, Bayern’s succession plan may in fact be scuppered and then copied by Tottenham.

Goal revealed Spurs’ interest last month, with Conte deemed a ‘keen admirer’.

Now, Sport Witness (citing German publication Kicker) shed light on the complex state of play.

Unmoveable Neuer could prompt Nubel exit

Firstly, it’s noted Bayern are discussing a contract extension with Neuer. His current deal expires in 2023, but given his levels haven’t dropped, there is no reason not to extend his stay.

That will shut the door on Nubel becoming the No 1 in Bavaria any time soon, and Tottenham could pounce.

Nubel is deemed unwilling to settle for cup football when his loan spell with Monaco ends. Bayern could opt to loan Nubel out once more and bide their time, though they are beginning to realise having the two stoppers on the books at the same time is not a viable situation.

Kicker reaffirm Spurs’ interest in Nubel, though their situation is similar to Bayern’s.

Hugo Lloris only signed a new contract in north London last month. His deal runs until 2024. Yet the 35-year-old is not of the standard of Neuer, with his shaky recent display against Wolves particularly concerning.

Sport Witness claim Spurs may be more willing than Bayern to share time between their stoppers in goal.

Pierluigi Gollini is the Frenchman’s current back-up, and Spurs hold an option to make his loan spell from Atalanta permanent in the summer.

But if signing Nubel becomes a real possibility, that option could be declined, allowing Nubel to compete with Lloris from day one next season.

Bale to join Tottenham for a third time?

Meanwhile, Real Madrid chief Carlo Ancelotti has seemingly opened the door for Gareth Bale to complete a proposed free transfer return to Tottenham.

The 32-year-old Wales star has won everything during his time in Spain. However, his illustrious Bernabeu career will come to an end this summer when he is allowed to walk away from the club for nothing.

Links with a second return to Spurs have emerged across the media in recent weeks. Now, Ancelotti has paved the way for a move to happen.

“Bale has not disrespected his teammates, he trains well, he is professional,” Ancelotti said. “He wants to finish here as he deserves.

“Because he has helped win the Champions League, he has done important things. And I think that finishing here well would be good for his career.

“So I talk to Bale and try to listen to the problems he has like I do with everyone. My personal relationship with the players is good.”

TuttoMercatoWeb claimed earlier this week that Bale had already penned a pre-contract agreement to return to Spurs.

The winger spent last season back on loan at his old club. It was largely a success, with 16 goals plundered in 34 appearances across all competitions.

