Tottenham learn Brighton stance over selling World Cup ace as Antonio Conte eyes Yves Bissouma repeat

Tottenham have found out whether Brighton will be up for selling a World Cup player in January amid an update from trusted source Fabrizio Romano.

Brighton’s intelligent transfer scouting methods have seen them create a great group. They boast talented players such as Leandro Trossard, Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Robert Sanchez in their squad.

Under Graham Potter, the Seagulls also developed players like Marc Cucurella, Neal Maupay and Ben White.

They bought these players for decent money before selling them on to make a profit. For example, Cucurella cost Chelsea £60million and White went to Arsenal in a £50m deal.

Brighton’s squad is so impressive that they had eight players go to the World Cup in Qatar. These were Trossard, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Sanchez, Kaoru Mitoma, Tariq Lamptey, Pervis Estupinan and Jeremy Sarmiento.

Trossard was expected to make a big impact for Belgium amid his great Premier League form. But instead it was Mac Allister who stole the show from a Brighton perspective, while an honourable mention must also be given to Mitoma.

Mac Allister had a subdued start to the tournament, being an unused substitute in the shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. But he was given a starting place in the next match against Mexico, and impressed.

This saw the central midfielder maintain his starting spot when Argentina came up against Poland in their final group game. And he got on the scoresheet in a vital 2-0 win, helping Lionel Messi and co. top Group C.

Brighton star impressing alongside Messi

Mac Allister is forming a great partnership with Messi in the centre of the pitch and in attacking areas. This is something Brighton fans will thoroughly enjoy watching.

Argentina have beaten Australia and the Netherlands in knockout games so far, and they are now in the last four. They will come up against Croatia on Tuesday.

Mac Allister’s top performances on the global stage have seen him linked with a rival Premier League move. According to reports emerging from Spain, Antonio Conte wants to land the 23-year-old. This would see Spurs repeat the signing of Yves Bissouna, who left Brighton for north London in July.

But Romano believes Spurs will struggle to raid Brighton for Mac Allister this winter, due to the south coast outfit being desperate to keep him.

“I don’t think Brighton will try to sell him in January, as Roberto De Zerbi really appreciates him as a player,” the transfer expert told CaughtOffside. “I think the second part of the season will be crucial for him.”

Indeed, after shining at the World Cup, Mac Allister will play an important role for Brighton over the coming months.

They will not consider any bids for him in January, even if Spurs are willing to spend big.

That could change at the end of the campaign, however. Should the playmaker continue to impress when he returns to England, his stock will be incredibly high. And this may tempt Brighton to cash in at the highest valuation.

Mac Allister will certainly not be signed on the cheap by Spurs. But he could be exactly what Conte needs.

Spurs have been found lacking in terms of creativity at times this season. So bringing in a creative spark like Mac Allister would help them to solve this issue.

And Mac Allister isn’t just good going forward, either. He works very hard to get back and help his defenders out, something Conte will like.

Meanwhile, Spurs could give a former Man Utd player the opportunity to return to England, according to reports.