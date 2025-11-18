Real Sociedad have been urged to accept a “very good” offer from Tottenham Hotspur to sign highly-rated Japan winger Takefusa Kubo, who is likely being lined up as an alternative to top target Antoine Semenyo in January.

Spurs are desperate to land a new left-sided attacker in the new year, with none of the options tried in that position so far this season offering enough of a threat for Thomas Frank.

That has led Tottenham to search for January alternatives, with Bournemouth star Semenyo and Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman their main two targets to date.

In the case of Semenyo, it’s emerged that the explosive winger has a £65million (€74m, $85.5m) release clause in the winter window – although TEAMtalk can reveal that it’s Liverpool who are leading that current chase.

With that being the case, Spanish journalist Marco Antoni Sande has been discussing Tottenham’s interest in Kubo in a round-table on COPE Gipuzkoa, with those links seemingly getting stronger.

Having shown an initial interest in the Sociedad winger back in August, Sande believes that a deal for the player could still be done for his €60m (£53m, $69.6m) release clause.

Indeed, Sande thinks a move involving that sort of sum of money makes sense for the Basque club in terms of them then reinvesting in their squad.

The 22-year-old has gone from strength to strength during his time at Sociedad so far, scoring 24 goals and giving 18 assists in 147 appearances.

Sociedad urged to accept Kubo offer from Tottenham

Sociedad legend Bixio Gorriz, meanwhile, believes that a €60m bid from Tottenham would be too good to turn down for his old club.

“There’s no debate here, I mean, if Tottenham pays €60m, it’s a very good offer, and the shame is that we won’t get the full amount, but half,” Gorriz added.

What Gorriz is referring to there is that Real Madrid are due 50% of any profit on the player. That clause was included in the original deal that saw him move to Sociedad back in 2022.

Sociedad paid €7m at that point, so half of the €53m profit they’d make will head back to Real Madrid.

Of course, it all depends on whether Tottenham are happy to cough up the asking price for Kubo. All indications suggest they were willing to do just that in August, so it’s not expected to be an issue in January – especially when you consider just how much Spurs need to get an elite left-sided winger on board.

