Mehrdad Ghodoussi and his wife Amanda Staveley are hoping to buy Tottenham Hotspur from the Lewis family

Amanda Staveley and her husband, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, are understood to have the funding in place – believed to be more than £3 billion – to buy Tottenham Hotspur, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Staveley, who previously oversaw the complex Newcastle United takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is ready to return to football after leaving her role at St James’ Park in 2024.

And having looked at a sizeable club in which to plunge her and husband, Ghodoussi’s, sizeable wealth into, it has been reported that they have struggling Tottenham Hotspur firmly in their crosshairs.

However, despite a broad agreement on the terms having been discussed, sources can now reveal that the prospective takeover deal has hit a significant roadblock.

The family of Joe Lewis, Tottenham’s former owner, who passed stewardship to the Lewis Family Trust, have had second thoughts about relinquishing ownership of the club, which they have held a majority stake in since 2001.

This hesitation has caused the move to stall, leaving Staveley’s company, PCP Capital Partners, waiting for a positive response.

With the finances in place and a clear ambition to proceed, we have been told that Staveley and Ghodoussi are prepared to look at other opportunities if the situation does not resolve soon.

Sources suggest that while Tottenham remains the priority, the duo’s appetite for top-flight football investment means they will not wait indefinitely for the Lewis family to make a final decision.

