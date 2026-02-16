Tottenham are one of the main suitors for the Real Madrid star

A return to the Premier League for Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger, where Tottenham are one of the main suitors, is said to be ‘gathering momentum.’

Spurs are in a very tough spot, 16th in the Premier League after coming 17th last term. The promising first few games under Thomas Frank were quickly reversed, and he was sacked after the club plummeted down the table.

There’s a genuine risk of the drop, with Tottenham only five points ahead of West Ham, in the final relegation space.

As such, potential recruitment in the summer could be a tough task, but the return to the Premier League of Rudiger – who left Chelsea for Real Madrid in 2022 – is ‘gathering momentum’ per Caught Offside, with Spurs one of the clubs in the mix.

It follows information from TEAMtalk insider Graeme Bailey that intermediaries have been in contact with Tottenham, West Ham and Crystal Palace over a return to London specifically.

Those are the three sides named in the fresh report, which states each club has initiated talks over a move for Rudiger, who’ll be available for nothing in the summer.

It is also stated that continental suitors are positioning themselves in the race to sign the Real Madrid man.

Rudiger ready for wage drop

TEAMtalk insider Bailey has learned that Rudiger would accept a drop in wages if it meant he was able to secure a return to England.

He’s currently said to earn €280,000 (£243,300) per week.

Spurs would surely be the most likely to be able to pay towards the defender’s current wage, but a significant drop would bring the other sides into play.

We are also aware that Saudi Arabian clubs are circling for Rudiger, and they’d be able to pay more than any Premier League side, but his ambition to return to England could scupper any potential move there.

Tottenham managing to land Rudiger would be a saving grace, as we are aware the Argentine wants to leave the north London club amid interest from Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

Tottenham round-up: Exodus expected

With Spurs unlikely to secure European football next season unless they complete the improbable task of winning the Champions League, their former scout Bryan King believes an exodus of top players is likely.

He said: “I can see [Cristian] Romero, [Micky] van de Ven, [Guglielmo] Vicario then one of Dominic Solanke or Richarlison wanting to leave.”

Elsewhere, Tottenham have competition for a couple of signings, with Manchester United hoping to sign Christian Pulisic, who is on the Spurs radar.

United are also in the mix for Spurs target Hayden Hackney, along with Leeds United.

