Real Madrid chief Carlo Ancelotti has seemingly opened the door for Gareth Bale to complete a proposed free transfer return to Tottenham.

The 32-year-old Wales star has won everything during his time in Spain. However, his illustrious Bernabeu career will come to an end this summer when he is allowed to walk away from the club for nothing.

Bale has been strongly tipped to seal a return to north London in recent weeks, more than eight years after leaving Tottenham for Real in a record-breaking move.

And Ancelotti has clearly paved the way for the move to happen.

“Bale has not disrespected his teammates, he trains well, he is professional,” Ancelotti said. “He wants to finish here as he deserves.

“Because he has helped win the Champions League, he has done important things. And I think that finishing here well would be good for his career.

Harry Kane to Manchester United will be Poch’s first signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane is wanted by Pochettino if becomes Manchester United manager

“So I talk to Bale and try to listen to the problems he has like I do with everyone. My personal relationship with the players is good.”

TuttoMercatoWeb claimed earlier this week that Bale had already penned a pre-contract agreement to return to Spurs.

Bale closing in on Tottenham hat-trick

The winger spent last season back on loan at his old club. And it was largely a success, with 16 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions.

Having been frozen out by Zinedine Zidane, Bale has found himself back in the mix under Ancelotti.

He was even handed his first start since August during Real’s 0-0 draw with Villarreal on Saturday evening.

The Welshman will also be in the running to feature in the heavyweight Champions League showdown with PSG on Tuesday evening.

Bale is gunning for an incredible fifth triumph in the competition but faces a tough test in the last-16.

READ MORE: Tottenham slipping behind in centre-back chase despite Paratici ‘calling every day’ to seal deal