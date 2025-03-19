Tottenham Hotspur have a genuine interest in appointing Andoni Iraola as their next head coach, but sources have told TEAMtalk the hurdles they will face while the future of Ange Postecoglou will not be decided until a very crucial point in the season.

Iraola has been hugely impressive in his role as the Bournemouth manager so far. Appointed as the Cherries boss in the summer of 2023, the 42-year-old Spaniard guided the club to a respectable 12th-placed finish in the Premier League last season. It is going even better this campaign, with Bournemouth only five points off the fourth spot and very much in the hunt for a Champions League place.

We reported on January 19 that Iraola is one of the managers Tottenham have taken a shine to, with the team struggling under Ange Postecoglou at the time. That still remains the case, with Spurs’ performances and results in the Premier League not getting any better.

Tottenham sit as low as 14th in the Premier League table and have already been knocked out of the FA Cup.

There are major question marks over the future of Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the north London club are evaluating all their options.

TEAMtalk understands that Iraola is the main candidate to replace Postecoglou if Spurs decide to sack the under-fire manager.

Sources have told us that the Tottenham hierarchy views the young Spanish manager as an elite coach under whom they could build a championship-competing side.

However, there are three major hurdles for Tottenham to overcome if they are to hire the Bournemouth boss.

The first question mark is whether Iraola would leave Bournemouth for Tottenham this summer.

Some would say that Tottenham are a bigger club than Bournemouth, but Iraola is building a great team at the Cherries and has a very strong relationship with the owners. The Cherries could also end up playing in the Champions League next season.

The second hurdle for Tottenham would be the competition that they could face for Iraola. Sources have told TEAMtalk that Spurs are not alone in their admiration of the 42-year-old. We understand that there are big clubs around Europe watching the progress of the Spaniard.

Thirdly, it is not impossible that Iraola turns down any move away from Vitality Stadium, just as Xabi Alonso decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen last summer despite having interest from Liverpool. Iraola knows that a big move is in the pipeline.

Bournemouth have plans to keep building the club and taking the team into Europe. The Cherries are aware of how good Iraola is, and some have suggested that they want to offer him a new deal and extend his stay.

Tottenham plan about Ange Postecoglou – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham are not planning to sack Postecoglou rightaway.

While Spurs are keeping tabs on Iraola, their plan is to wait until they know their fate in the Europa League.

Tottenham have done well in Europe this season and have reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The Premier League club will take on Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt for a place in the last four.

Latest Tottenham news: Bardghji interest, Cremaschi admiration

Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing FC Copenhagen star Roony Bardghji.

The 19-year-old winger has been on Tottenham’s radar for some time, and the north London club would love to bring him to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, Premier League rivals Manchester City and Newcastle United are also keen on a deal for Bardghji.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Tottenham are among several clubs interested in Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi.

Lionel Messi is a big fan of Cremaschi, with Tottenham considering an approach for him this summer.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on the future of Mathys Tel, who joined Tottenham on loan from Bayern Munich late in the winter transfer window.

Romano said: “For Mathys Tel, they’re very happy with the boy, with the attitude, with the potential they see in this boy, and that’s why they were fighting for weeks to sign him in January.

“At the moment, their indication remains, as Postecoglou always says, that they trust him also for the future. Then let’s see what happens.”

