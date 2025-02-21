Tottenham could reportedly face competition from Real Madrid if they try to appoint Andoni Iraola, with a separate report revealing that another top Premier League club are looking at the Bournemouth manager.

Iraola has been superb as the Bournemouth boss since he was appointed in the role at the Vitality Stadium in the summer of 2023. While the Cherries initially did not do well under the 42-year-old Spaniard, they are now flying and are in the race for the Champions League spots in the Premier League table.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported in January that Iraola is one of the managers that Tottenham would consider if they were to sack Ange Postecoglou.

TalkSPORT reported this week that the young Spaniard is the top candidate to replace Postecoglou should Spurs decide to sack the former Celtic boss.

However, Tottenham are now facing a major headache in terms of hiring Iraola, as Spanish giants Madrid are eyeing the impressive Bournemouth manager.

According to The Daily Mail, Madrid have put Iraola on their shortlist of managers should Carlo Ancelotti leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso is the other main candidate for the managerial role at Madrid.

The Daily Mail has noted that Bayer’s CEO, Fernando Carro, said this week that he expects Alonso to stay at the German club beyond the end of the season.

With Iraola having just 18 months left on his current contract at Bournemouth, Madrid would fancy their chances of tempting the 42-year-old former Athletic Bilbao and Spain international right-back to the Bernabeu.

Madrid are doing well under Ancelotti at the moment and could win LaLiga and the Champions League this season, just as they did in the 2023-24 campaign.

However, there was speculation in the Spanish media in January that Ancelott has decided to leave his role at Los Blancos at the end of the season.

The former Chelsea and AC Milan boss, though, has since publicly said that he has made no such plans.

Manchester City also linked with Andoni Iraola

It is not just that Tottenham and Madrid who have been linked with Iraola, who has led Bournemouth to fifth in the Premier League table this season.

According to Fichajes, Manchester City could also consider Iraola if Pep Guardiola decides to leave.

While Guardiola recently signed a new long-term contract with Man City, with the team having a poor season, there is always the danger of the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager deciding to call it quits.

Iraola was reportedly on Man City’s list of managerial candidates before Guardiola committed his long-term future to the Cityzens.

Latest Tottenham news: Son Heung-min exit, Eze race

Tottenham are in danger of losing Son Heung-min in the summer transfer window.

Son is one of the longest-serving players at Tottenham, but there is speculation that Saudi Pro League clubs Al Ittihad and Al Hilal are interested in a deal for the South Korean forward.

If Son does leave Spurs, then the north London club will try to sign Eberechi Eze.

Tottenham are reportedly leading the race for the Crystal Palace star, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal also keen on him.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly expected to make a move for Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling.

With Southampton doomed for relegation to the Championship, it is unlikely that Dibling will be at the Saints next season.

Southampton are said to be open to selling Dibling, but Spurs will have to pay over £50million for him.

