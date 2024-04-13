‘Ange Ball dismantled’ as pundits hammer Tottenham after Newcastle rout; Postecoglou floored by display

Tottenham were hammered by pundits across the board after they produced one of their worst performances of the season in a 4-0 loss to Newcastle at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Spurs have saved some of their worst results for Tyneside down the years, having lost 7-1 back in 1996 and 6-1 just a year ago, and they shipped more goals in a woeful display that dropped them out of the top four on goal difference.

Alexander Isak scored twice, while Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar were also on target in a tremendous win for the home side that boosted their European hopes.

But it’s Tottenham who will suffer the brunt of the bad headlines after the normally impressive Micky van de Ven had a stinker and the majority of his teammates were not far behind.

And, taking to X, formerly Twitter, Alan Shearer wrote: “The Toon have dismantled Ange Ball today!!!! Better in every single position. Spurs all over the place.”

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara added:” This has got embarrassing now, honeymoon period is over, can’t keep conceding goals for fun heads fell off today”

Lord Sugar also rounded on his former club, adding: “Long suffering Spurs supporter. Once again when we have sight of 4th position we blow it . 2 steps forward 3 steps back.”

Postecoglou shocked by error-ridden Spurs display

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou remained fairly calm despite the embarrassing performance from his side, choosing to praise Newcastle instead.

He told BBC Match of the Day: “It’s a tough one, a bit raw at the moment. Credit to newcastle, I thought they were really good today. We never really got to grips with the game and weren’t able to execute any of the stuff we usually do. Credit to them but just have to take them.”

On whether Newcastle’s two quick goals made the difference, he added: “I thought even before that we lacked a little bit of conviction today throughout a lot of things. They can hurt you particularly in transition and they did that today.”

As for whether his triple-substitution worked midway through the second-half, Postecoglou said: “They tried hard, it’s difficult because to be fair we didn’t have anyone playing near the levels. Tried hard enough.”

Tottenham know they will have to bounce back when they face north London rivals Arsenal next on April 28, with the Australian adding: “You’ve got no choice. You can’t sit there and feel sorry for yourself, it’s not the nature of what we do. There’s some lessons in there, we’ve got to take them and look ahead.”

Spurs midfielder James Maddison was also critical of the performance, telling TNT Sports: “Just a really bad day. We conceded the first goal and when you conceded a second so quickly after at a place like this, from the kick-off we sloppily went back to the keeper knowing they’re going to press. You find yourself 2-0 down and give yourself a mountain to climb.”

As for why Tottenham struggled so badly, he added: “I felt at 0-0 out there there were some chances for us, spaces to play. We just weren’t brave enough I think with the ball – too many safe passes, too many safe options, not enough courage to try and play a riskier pass.

“It was all a bit safe which I think cost us at 0-0. When you concede two so quickly it’s sloppy little details that cost us.”