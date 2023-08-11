Ange Postecoglou already ‘moving on’ from Harry Kane as Tottenham boss hints at incoming replacement

Ange Postecoglou insists that Tottenham are ready to move on from Harry Kane after confirming that the striker is close to completing his move to Bayern Munich.

The club’s all-time record goalscorer is expected in Munich to complete the first part of his medical ahead of a proposed deal that could reach as much as £103.8million, including potential add-ons.

Kane was due to be travelling to Germany on Friday and, although a hitch in the potential deal was reported, Postecoglou has revealed that the transfer is happening.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Sunday’s Premier League opener at Brentford, the Australian told reporters: “I don’t have a blow by blow account of the whole thing but I understand it has progressed to where it will happen. That’s all the information I have at the moment. It looks like we’ll move forward without Harry.

“I don’t have feelings either way about needing anything. From my perspective it’s about understanding where were are at. I understand the deal is imminent.”

While losing their talisman on the eve of the new season is viewed as problematic for a Tottenham team looking to get back in the top four, Postecoglou claims the club have been preparing for the eventual outcome.

He added: “We’ve been planning for this, it’s fair to say, for a while. It doesn’t take too much investigative work to realise this was going to happen. A lot of our business so far has been with this in mind. It doesn’t change my plans dramatically.”

READ MORE: Premier League Predictions: Robbie Savage makes big Chelsea v Liverpool top-four call

Tottenham brought in Brazilian frontman Richarlison last summer, although the former Everton man struggled badly in his first season as Kane‘s deputy.

Argentine frontman Alejo Veliz recently arrived from Rosario Central, but the 19-year-old is considered more of a project at this stage.

To that end, Postecoglou has hinted that a replacement for Kane is likely to happen before the transfer window shuts, with Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku already rumoured to be an option.

He said: “There’s still movement in the squad and it’s a big squad with players we need to move out. There are three or so weeks to go in the window.

“I had a conversation with Harry [Kane] on day one and we were both up front. I got an indication there that if both clubs agreed he would go.

“My preference was that it would be sorted before the first game. These things don’t happen in isolation and everyone is clued up. I haven’t received any news from anyone about Harry’s decision changing.

“It’s best Harry speaks for himself in terms of the decision but he’s one of the greats of this football club and that doesn’t change.

“His record stands for itself. His place with the supporters stands for itself.

“I’m only new in the building, I’m not a spokesperson for the club but Kane’s reputation will always be there.”

READ MORE: Tottenham U-turn advised over star not suited to Postecoglou style: ‘He has been one of the better players’