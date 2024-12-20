Ange Postecoglou clashes with two pundits over ‘are you not entertained’ Tottenham cup win

Ange Postecoglou clashed with two Sky Sports pundits over Tottenham’s playing style after they almost blew a three-goal lead to reach the last four of the Carabao Cup on Thursday night.

Postecoglou‘s men beat Manchester United 4-3, having led 3-0 midway through the second half, after two horrendous errors from Fraser Forster gifted the Red Devils a route back into the game.

Thankfully for Tottenham, skipper Son Heung-min scored directly from a corner with two minutes to go before a late Jonny Evans strike in stoppage-time made it a much more very finish for the home side than it should have been.

And, speaking after the game, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher admitted to being baffled that Spurs continued to play out from the back with Forster, whose worst attribute is his ability with his feet.

Carragher said: “My criticism over Tottenham under the manager is they never change how they play no matter what the game state is. I don’t think football should be played the same from minute 1-90. Ange Postecoglou tells them no matter if it’s the 1st minute, 90th minute, winning, losing or drawing, we play the same way, For me I can’t have that. That is not right.

“What we’ve created now is robots on the pitch. I wasn’t a great player technically or physically, but I understood the game. Some of the things I saw tonight I wouldn’t have allowed to happen. The manager has told you to play a certain way but someone has to get a grip and say ‘no, we are changing for the next five or 10 minutes’.

“It frustrates me when players can’t see how the game state changes and recognise they have to change their approach to suit it.”

Fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp also labelled it a “masterclass in how not to see a game out” from his old club as they booked a last-four clash with Liverpool.

Postecoglou refusing to change his ways

Postecoglou, in contrast, absolutely loved what he saw from his players, not in the mistakes from Forster, but their mindset and commitment throughout the contest.

“I like the whole bit mate. Are you not entertained? Do you want a scrambling 1-0?” Postecoglou said on Sky Sports.

“I know the studio’s probably going into meltdown over my lack of tactics, but I love the fact we go out there and take it to opposition even though we’ve got so many absences at the minute. I really like the way we played tonight.

“I love football and I love watching teams that go out there and entertain. Obviously we want to be successful as well and we won’t be if we make things difficult for ourselves like we did tonight.

“We’re keeping all you folks entertained, creating plenty of discussion and I can’t see how that’s a bad thing.”

Asked if he wants to cut out the errors, he added: “Of course, but your asking for perfection in human beings and that doesn’t exist, sometimes they stuff up just like I do and you do.’

After seeing the interview, Carragher responded: “That interview was brilliant. We were laughing all the way through. He’s never going to change.”

