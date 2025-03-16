Whether or not Ange Postecoglou is getting the best out of Tottenham Hotspur’s players can be seriously questioned, according to an outspoken pundit who believes the axe is bound to fall on the Australian tactician on one condition.

Spurs lost 2-0 to Fulham on Sunday afternoon, which leaves them 14th in the Premier League table. There is no realistic danger of relegation, but Postecoglou’s side have been stuck in the bottom half of the table since October and there doesn’t look to be any way out.

Postecoglou has been under pressure for a while, but has constantly defended himself by citing the number of injuries he has had to deal with.

Still, the scrutiny is on and Postecoglou is clinging onto the hope of winning the Europa League to stay in his job.

After the Fulham defeat, former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara reiterated it will be over for Postecoglou as soon as they’re knocked out in Europe.

“A really poor performance again from Spurs,” O’Hara said on Sky Sports. “They’ve been inconsistent all season. Lacklustre in possession, no real edge to our game, no bite.

“Fulham are a good side, and they’re well organised, but you’ve got to take the game to them. I understand we’ve got the Europa League, and we have put all of our eggs in that basket, but the Premier League is bread and butter.

“The standard of the performances in the Premier League this season is nowhere near good enough, and I think Ange is clinging onto his job right now. We’ve got to play Frankfurt in the quarter-finals [of the Europa League] – they’re a good team, they’re fourth [in the Bundesliga] at the moment.

“That is a tough game. I think if we go out then, it’s probably ‘see you later’ to Ange Postecoglou at Spurs. I don’t see a way back. Is he getting the best out of these players now? We’re getting players back fit.

“The second goal we conceded today – I’m a massive fan of Djed Spence, I really like him, he’s done really well since he’s come in – but the defending for the goal is absolutely shocking.”

Spurs begin Postecoglou replacement search

Even ahead of Spurs’ defeat to Fulham, and their recovery against AZ in the Europa League before that, sources revealed to TEAMtalk that the search is already underway for Postecoglou’s replacement.

Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola is admired in north London, as is former Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic.

A surprise candidate could be Russell Martin, who was sacked by Southampton earlier this season.

But Postecoglou’s future hinges on how far he can take Spurs in the Europa League. If he can win the whole thing, it would significantly boost his chances of staying next season, since Spurs have been without a trophy since 2008.

How long until Postecoglou sack?