Ange Postecoglou has revealed that Tottenham summer signing Wilson Odobert has suffered a “serious” setback in his recovery from injury.

The £25million former Burnley attacker returned as a substitute against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League last Thursday after more than a month out with a hamstring issue.

However, he was not in the squad for the hugely disappointing 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace on Sunday and Postecoglou has confirmed the talented 19-year-old faces another spell on the sidelines.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Manchester City, Postecoglou, having already revealed skipper Son Heung-min’s absence from that game, said: “The only other one missing out which is a bit of a disappointment is Wilson, who has had a setback during the week and it seems like it is a serious one so we’re just waiting for more information. It’s not exactly the same [injury] but the same area.”

Odobert has made five appearances for Tottenham since his summer switch from the Clarets, making three starts and coming off the bench twice.

He came on as an 88th-minute against AZ Alkmaar last Thursday, which was his first appearance since the Carabao Cup win at Coventry on September 18.

Son, meanwhile, has missed the past two games with a tight hamstring and the South Korean is still not ready to return. However, Postecoglou is hopeful of him being fit to face Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Australian added: “Son is almost fit but probably from our perspective we’ll aim for the weekend. We’re quite confident he’ll be right for the weekend.”

Odobert, Son absence opens door for Moore

The absence of Odobert and Son means teenage winger Mikey Moore could get another chance to shine against City in the Carabao Cup.

The 17-year-old was electric in the first 20 minutes of the second half in the win over AZ last week, doing enough to get the nod ahead of Timo Werner for the weekend loss at Palace.

However, he failed to hit those heights again and was ultimately replaced by the German as Spurs chased an equaliser against an Eagles side that had previously not won a league game this season.

But with Werner’s confidence levels at rock bottom, it’s more likely that he will give Moore another crack against Pep Guardiola’s men.

The only other alternative would be to push James Maddison out wide on the left or move Dejan Kulusevski back to his right wing spot and switch Brennan Johnson across to the other side.

Either way, Tottenham need Son back in action as soon as possible, with the South Korean looking like he was finding his best form again in the thumping win over West Ham.

Latest Tottenham transfer news: Milan chasing Kulusevski / Spurs eye new keeper

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly eager to sign Dejan Kulusevski for AC Milan but his offer is unlikely to be enough to convince Tottenham Hotspur to sell.

According to Italian source Juve Live, the former Juventus man has long been admired by his Swedish compatriot Ibrahimovic. The legendary former striker has appreciated Kulusevski’s ability ever since he was developing at Swedish club IF Bromma before heading to Atalanta’s academy in July 2016.

Ibrahimovic is now a senior adviser to the Milan board, and he is apparently ‘obsessed’ about landing Kulusevski for the Italian giants.

Meanwhile, Tottenham and Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein, who is currently on loan with LaLiga side Real Valladolid.

The 22-year-old is rated highly in the corridors of power at the Emirates and has put in some good performances at Valladolid, reportedly catching the attention of multiple clubs.