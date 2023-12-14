Ange Postecoglou confirms yet another Tottenham injury blow as in-form star misses Nott’m Forest trip

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Tottenham have suffered another injury blow ahead of Friday night’s Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest.

Spurs are already missing guaranteed first-team staters Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur and James Maddison, while Ivan Perisic is out for the season and the likes of Eric Dier, Manor Solomon and Ryan Sessesgnon also remain on the sidelines.

And now, Postecogou has confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso, who has started three of the last four games, suffered a “slight injury” in training and will miss the game at the City Ground.

The Argentine scored in the recent clashes against Aston Villa and Manchester City but started last weekend’s thumping of Newcastle on the bench.

Lo Celso is a more creative option for Postecoglou to use in the absence of Maddison and it’s hoped his injury will not keep him out too long.

Indeed, speaking ahead of Friday night’s game, Tottenham boss Postecoglou said: “We’ve got quite a significant absence with eight on the injury table.

“Unfortunately, Gio Lo Celso will miss this week. Hopefully it’s nothing too serious but, in terms of last week, we are one more down but the rest of the guys are OK.”

When asked for more information on Lo Celso’s injury, the Spurs chief replied: “A slight training injury, which we are still trying to work out but it’s nothing serious.”

Maddison and fellow first-team regular van de Ven hope to be back in contention for selection in January, while Bentancur might be a little after that.

Postecoglou admitted to being pleased by their progress in rehabilitation, adding: “They are going OK. They are going through their rehab with Bentancur and Solomon and Phillips and all these other guys, so are cracking on.”

Tottenham to turn down Lo Celso approaches

As for Lo Celso, Tottenham are expected to rebuff any approaches from Barcelona for his signature in the January transfer window.

Barca boss Xavi is known to be a big admirer of the attacking midfielder but Spurs will be short on players in Postecoglou’s engine room in January and Lo Celso could have a pivotal role to play going forward.

Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr will both head off to the African Cup of Nations next month, leaving Lo Celso, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp as Postecoglou’s only options until the likes of Bentancur and Maddison are fit to return.

Tottenham skipper Son Heung-min will also be absent for at least four weeks as he heads off to represent South Korea at the Asian Cup.

