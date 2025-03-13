Tottenham Hotspur must overcome a 1-0 deficit against AZ Alkmaar to progress to the Europa League quarter-finals and the result could have major ramifications for Ange Postecoglou, with sources surprisingly revealing that Spurs are evaluating a recently-sacked Premier League manager to replace him.

Tonight’s game is effectively Tottenham’s last chance to qualify for European football next season and for Postecoglou to fulfill his promise that he “always” wins trophies in his second season.

The campaign has been nothing short of disastrous for Spurs, who currently sit 13th in the Premier League table and have been knocked out of every competition barring the Europa League.

Injuries to multiple key players certainly haven’t helped Postecoglou, but ultimately football is a results business and pressure has been mounting for some time.

TEAMtalk sources state that the Tottenham hierarchy are yet to make a final decision on Postecoglou, but winning the Europa League would significantly enhance his chances of staying in charge next season.

The ex-Celtic boss has come under criticism for his tactical decisions and questions are being asked by a frustrated fan base. The statement he made at the start of the season about winning things in his second season may come back to bite him.

“I don’t usually win things, I always win things in my second year. Nothing’s changed,” Postecoglou said in September last year. “I’ve said it now. I don’t say things unless I believe them.”

Tottenham have already begun manager hunt – sources

Tottenham haven’t won a major trophy since 2008 and lifting the Europa League would go a long way to building back trust in Postecoglou.

There is an acceptance at the London club that the manager has been dealt a tough hand with injuries but now a lot of stars are back available again, so there won’t be any excuses if they crash out at the hands of the Eredivisie side.

Former Spurs striker Troy Parrott has been excellent since joining the Dutch club last summer and this raises fears that the 23-year-old could be the man to put the final nail in Postecoglou’s coffin.

Unfortunately for the Aussie coach, Tottenham are considering alternatives, and as we previously reported they are big admirers of Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola.

Whether Iraola would leave Bournemouth for Spurs is another question but he has been evaluated should Daniel Levy choose to sack Postecoglou.

Edin Terzic is also on Tottenham’s radar and the former Borussia Dortmund boss is keen on managing in the Premier League. He is currently a free agent having left Dortmund last year and would be open to a conversation with Spurs.

Iraola and Terzic are both highly regarded in the game but sources suggest that a riskier pick could be in contention.

Tottenham considering Russell Martin to replace Ange Postecoglou

Sources have also revealed to TEAMtalk that Russell Martin has also surprisingly been evaluated and the former Southampton boss is seen as a young prospect who could bring a new style and vision.

Despite being sacked by Saints earlier this season his stock in the game is high and is regarded as one of the best young coaches in the game. His possession-based style did not do Southampton any favours this season as they struggled to adjust to the rigours of the Premier League, but there is a feeling in the game that it is a system that would thrive with better players at his disposal.

Martin would be open to taking on a new challenge in the Premier League and could yet prove a surprising name to watch in the summer.

He helped Southampton seal promotion from the Championship via the play-offs last term but was ultimately relieved of his duties in December, following a 5-0 loss to Tottenham.

Ultimately, though, his appointment may be seen as somewhat risky given Saints picked up just five points from 16 Premier League games under Martin. His possession-based style wasn’t the right fit for Southampton in the top flight but Tottenham do remain admirers of the 39-year-old.

