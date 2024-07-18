Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has delivered the most Ange Postecoglou response possible after being questioned over claims that he will be targeted by the FA as a possible replacement for Gareth Southgate as England manager.

The national side are hunting for a new boss after it was confirmed on Tuesday morning that Southgate would be stepping down as England boss following a second successive defeat in the European Championship final. And while the 53-year-old departs as one of the Three Lions’ greatest-ever managers, having also steered them to a World Cup semi-final, he departs with a big feeling of ‘what-might-have-been’ with legendary status escaping him each and every time.

Few could argue that Sunday’s defeat in the final to Spain was not deserved. Luis de la Fuente’s side had been the best side throughout their time in Germany and were better than England on the night. But having managed to find an equaliser to Nico Williams’ opener thanks to a classy finish from Cole Palmer after 73 minutes, England could – and probably should – have seized the initiative and momentum to go on and win the game.

However, England once again retreated into their shell and allowed Spain to put the pressure back and they were rewarded when Mikel Oyarzabal turned home Marc Cucurella’s brilliant cross to score the winner four minutes from time to break England hearts.

With the dust settling on Southgate’s reign, there is a feeling that a more attack minded England boss could have steered the nation to victory in at least one of three occasions they reached the last four of a major tournament.

Next England boss: Postecoglou issues instant response to links

And while the FA’s shortlist to replace Southgate includes some relative like-for-like options in Eddie Howe and Lee Carsley – both of whom TEAMtalk understands are very serious options – they are also said to be considering some more exciting too.

To that end, former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is among the names being considered, while Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp has also been touted for the job. However, the hugely-popular Reds icon – who has already rejected the chance to take over the USA national side – will not be in the running for the England job after an update from trusted reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: “Jurgen Klopp will not become the new coach of the Three Lions!

“Been told he remains committed to taking a season-long break and does not intend to take over any team or association.”

It has been suggested they could also wait for their next boss if Pep Guardiola expresses any interest in the role with his Manchester City contract due to expire at the end of next season.

However, Telegraph reporter Jason Burt has claimed the FA will also place Tottenham boss Postecoglou on their wishlist and an approach for the affable Aussie’s services could soon be forthcoming.

The claims have been met with widespread surprise given Postecoglou’s popularity at Spurs, the fact he is just one year into the job and it remains one of the more safe seats in the Premier League right now.

And Postecoglou wasted little time in destroying the claims when asked about the links following Tottenham’s 5-1 pre-season win over Hearts.

“I am at the start of pre-season and am the Tottenham manager, so I have got nothing else [on my mind] but trying to bring success to this football club,” Postecoglou told Sky Sports News.

“Until I do that, there is no point in me thinking about anything else. I had a nap this afternoon, so I have no idea what is going on [with the speculation].”

Postecoglou entirely focused on Tottenham

The 58-year-old is no stranger to international football having coached Australia from 2013 to 2017, leading them to the 2015 Asian Cup title.

However, with his focus now very much on club football, and in particular Spurs, he has been asked if he would one day consider a return to international management.

“I enjoyed my time. I had four great years. We won the Asian Cup and qualified for the World Cup, but with all these things there is always a natural end, and I thought it was a natural end for me there,” he added.

“I loved coaching the national team. In the future, who knows? Five years ago I was in Japan, and now I am in the Premier League.”

With Postecoglou seemingly out of the running, it is Graham Potter who currently remains the favourite and there is a wave of support within the FA to land the former Chelsea and Brighton boss, who has been out of work since leaving Stamford Bridge in April 2023.

Either way, England will want to get a quick decision – or a plan for the future in place some time soon.

They return to action on September 7 against Republic of Ireland in the Nations League and will want either a full-time replacement, or an interim boss, in place well before then.

Southgate was the highest-paid manager at Euro 2024, earning a deal worth approximately £5m a year.