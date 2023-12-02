Ange Postecoglou drops massive hint over Tottenham transfer business as decimated midfield set for January upgrade

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has admitted his side are almost certain to be forced into the market for new signings in the January transfer window.

The Australian’s start to life as the new Spurs boss could not have got off to a better start, with his side unbeaten after 10 games and sitting top of the Premier League. However, things have rapidly turned sour due to a glut of injuries to key men.

Tottenham have lost their last three games and now face the daunting task of heading to champions Manchester City on Sunday without the likes of injured trio Micky van de Ven, James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur plus the suspended Cristian Romero.

Yves Bissouma is at least back from a ban for the game at The Etihad, while Pape Matar Sarr could also return after a knock forced him to miss the Aston Villa clash last time out.

However, both players will be missing for large chunks of January as they take part in the African Cup of Nations, and with Bentancur and Maddison unlikely to be fully fit until the end of that month, Postecoglou will be massively short on numbers in his engine room.

To that end, The Tottenham boss has been strongly tipped to dip into the January market for a quality midfielder, with another central defender and a striker also on his radar.

And when asked about the possibility of bringing in another midfielder to compensate for all those absences, Postecoglou told reporters: “We are not ruling out anything.

“What you have outlined here is the best-case scenario if everyone else stays fit which hasn’t been the case so far. So we may be forced to you know. We may have no choice on it.”

Postecoglou is also without the likes of Richarlison, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon, and Ivan Perisic too, while skipper Son Heung-min is expected to be with South Korea for the Asia Cup in the new year as well.

If anything, the long list of absentees has highlighted the lack of strength in depth in Tottenham’s first-team squad and Postecoglou wants to fix that issue over the next two windows, given that January is always a tougher time to bring in fresh talent.

No change in Postecoglou style despite injuries

Spurs currently sit fifth in the table after that run of defeats and despite having to call on players from his bench to be regular starters, Postecoglou insists his side will continue his attacking style of football.

Spurs to play more defensive v City due to injuries? Postecoglou: “If you had to take a punt what do you reckon I would say? Just a wild guess? I don’t want to be flippant about it & I get the question but I don’t do what I do to try to prove a point” pic.twitter.com/4kpAUQzMql — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) December 1, 2023

He added: “I’m sure the players are thinking ‘is this really going to work against Man City?’ And those are justifiable questions that they need to ask.

“My role is to show them that this is still the way forward for us as a group. If we’re ever going to bridge that gap to being a successful side, we have to believe in the football we want to play.

“Even though the last few results haven’t been great, I don’t think the players have felt like they struggled out there.

“They still felt there were parts of the game when we were dominant, so they can see when we’re on it and we’re doing things right, even with so many absences, we’re still a very good football team. I don’t feel like it’s at a point where I’m losing people.

“There are plenty of coaches that coach very differently to me, but they’re at that club for four or five years and they have that success. That’s what I’m talking about with a plan.

“It’s not about just playing one way or having a clear identity. Having a plan means getting the right people involved in the club who you believe will take you where you want to go.”

