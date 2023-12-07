Ange Postecoglou facing massive blow as senior Tottenham assistant coach favourite for Swansea job

Ange Postecoglou could lose one of his trusted lieutenants, with a senior Tottenham assistant coach the favourite to take the Swansea City job.

Chris Davies is said to be the leading contender to replace Michael Duff at the Swansea.com Stadium after the former Barnsley boss was sacked earlier in the week.

The 38-year-old is senior assistant coach to Postecoglou at Tottenham after spending years as Brendan Rodgers’ No2.

Davies was close to taking over at the Welsh club before Duff was appointed back in June after leading Barnsley to the League One play-off final last season.

The former Wales Under-19 player was an analyst at Swansea under Rodgers when the club won promotion to the Premier League in 2011.

Davies then followed Rodgers to Liverpool and also worked with the Northern Irishman at Celtic and Leicester City.

Swansea are on the hunt for a new boss after calling time on Duff’s short tenure with the club lying 18th in the Championship. Duff’s assistant Martin Paterson was also shown the door.

They have only won five of their 19 games this term, with only one victory in their last eight.

If the Championship side do opt to follow up their interest in Davies, they will need to seek permission from Tottenham and will have to pay compensation for his services.

Other contenders for the job who are now considered out of the running were former Birmingham boss John Eustace and ex-Luton and Southampton chief Nathan Jones.

Alan Sheehan remains Swansea’s caretaker boss and is expected to be in charge for Saturday’s Championship clash with Rotherham.

Former Luton defender Sheehan moved to Swansea in the summer after Russell Martin and his backroom staff departed for a Southampton side who currently sit fourth in the Championship table.

DON’T MISS: The five Tottenham players who are out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 season

Potential Davies loss another concern for Spurs

As for Tottenham, it would be considered a major blow to lose Davies, who has made a big impression during his short time in north London.

Postecoglou is already dealing with a full-blown injury crisis that sees the club without top first-team starters like stars James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Rodrigo Bentancur, while countless other squad players are also on the sidelines.

However, the Spurs boss can at least call on centre-back Cristian Romero again after the World Cup winner served the last of his three-match ban during the 3-3 draw at Manchester City last weekend.

Romero is expected to replace Emerson Royal for Thursday night’s clash with West Ham.

READ MORE: Tottenham ‘pushing ahead’ with shock £20m move for Everton outcast Sean Dyche doesn’t trust