Ange Postecoglou talks up ‘fantastic’ Tottenham man after late heroics in Sheff Utd win

Ange Postecoglou was full of praise for ‘fantastic’ Richarlison after the Brazilian put a difficult week behind him to come off the bench and play a part in the two late goals that secured a 2-1 win over Sheffield United.

The Spurs frontman scored one goal and set up another as the home side struck twice in stoppage time to come from behind to beat the shell-shocked Blades in high drama at the end of the game.

The Brazil striker, who said this week he would “seek psychological help” for off-the-field issues he has been struggling with, came off the bench to head Spurs level eight minutes into the 16 that were added on.

He then turned provider by picking out an unmarked Dejan Kulusevski in the box for the Sweden midfielder to fire home a brilliant winner.

Until Richarlison‘s intervention, Spurs’ unbeaten Premier League start under new boss Ange Postecoglou had looked to be coming to an end thanks to a Gustavo Hamer strike that crept in off the post after the home failed to clear a long throw.

Tottenham spirit gets the home

And speaking after the game, Postecoglou told BBC Match of the Day: “There’s some real resilience and spirit within that group already which is great to see because they are a relatively new group.

“And you get tested on days like this. It helps fuel belief for us to grow and our supporters have had an unforgettable day and all those things help in what we are trying to do.”

On Richarlison’s impact in scoring one and setting up the other after a week in which the Brazilian admitted he needed to seek help for off-field struggles, Postecoglou added: “We’ve got to maintain a balance in life and even for him, he needs to understand his football is still good, he’s a fantastic footballer, he’s got so much to give and that can help ease the burden he’s feeling in other parts of his life, like so many of us.

“I’m really pleased for him – I thought he did really well. We were obviously chasing a goal and getting some balls in the box and he’s always a threat in the air.”

Tottenham are back in action a week on Sunday when they head to north London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League.

