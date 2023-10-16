Ange Postecoglou has perfect replacement in mind if Tottenham opt to offload Eric Dier in January

Eric Dier could be on the move from Tottenham in January

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is reportedly planning to promote defender Alfie Dorrington to the first-team squad should the club offload Eric Dier during the January transfer window.

Spurs are expected to be active in the transfer market again at the turn of the year, with another centre-back and a central striker said to be the main priorities for Ange Postecoglou.

Midfield is also an area of potential need, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg likely to push for an exit after missing out on a move over the summer.

In fact, Postecoglou could see his engine room decimated in January and early February, with Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr set for African Nations Cup duty.

Kalvin Phillips is one name that continues to be linked with a switch to north London, as he continues to struggle for game time at Manchester City.

However, in terms of defence, it looks like Postecoglou is ready to promote from within when it comes to a potential Dier replacement.

The England defender is being linked with a return to Sporting Lisbon, the club he left in 2014 to move to Tottenham, as well as a link-up with former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho at Roma.

If he does move on, it will leave Postecoglou short of centre-back options – especially as the club sent Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga out on loan in the summer and also sold Davinson Sanchez to Galatasaray.

And, according to FootballTransfers, the Spurs chief is ready to promote highly-rated youngster Dorrington rather than spend on a new addition.

The likes of Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba and Mark Guehi of Crystal Palace have been mooted as potential transfers, if Tottenham do decide to spend.

Dorrington showing his class in Premier League 2

However, 18-year-old Dorrington has been making a big impression in Premier League 2, where Tottenham also sit top of table, and in the EFL Trophy for the club’s Under-21s.

Dorrington, who joined the club as a 13-year-old from Cockfosters FC, is seen as a player comfortable in possession and able to play the higher line that Postecoglou favours.

He has featured five times in the Premier League 2 and once in the EFL Trophy for Spurs U21s, with the London side conceding three goals across those appearances.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are back in action on Monday, October 23 when they host London rivals Fulham as the Premier League returns.

