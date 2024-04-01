Ange Postecoglou hints at first Tottenham signing of the summer, with ‘great’ forward ready to join

Ange Postecoglou has dropped a hint that Tottenham WILL sign Timo Werner on a permanent deal from RB Leipzig at the end of the season.

Spurs brought the former Chelsea man on loan in January and he has looked back to his best with the North Londoners.

Werner’s pace and work rate have made him a perfect fit for Postecoglou’s system and he has helped them keep their spot in fifth place in the Premier League table.

Tottenham have the option to buy him for around £15m – a fee already agreed as part of their deal with Leipzig.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, the 28-year-old forward is determined to earn his place and stay at Spurs beyond this season.

Sources state that Werner loves playing under Postecoglou and is happy to stay at Tottenham for as long as the manager is there.

It’s also worth noting that Tottenham are keen to bring in a new striker in the summer on top of Werner, but it seems Postecoglou has made up his mind about him.

Ange Postecoglou heaps praise on Timo Werner

In a recent interview relayed by Fabrizio Romano, Postecoglou was asked about Werner’s recent performances and whether he wanted to keep hold of the forward.

“The decisions will be made at the appropriate time,” Postecoglou said.

“In my opinion, he’s been a great signing. He’s been a really important part of our structure.”

Werner has made nine Premier League appearances for Tottenham so far and has scored two goals and made two assists in the process.

Spurs have won five of the matches he’s played in and Postecoglou has been more than happy with his contributions so far.

Everything now points towards Tottenham paying £15m to sign Werner at the end of this season. At the age of 28, he could prove to be a valuable signing for years to come for the London side.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s other priority for the summer window is signing a new attacking midfielder to compete with James Maddison for a starting spot.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher is Postecoglou’s top target for the position.

Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White is also greatly admired by Spurs’ chiefs, while Genoa’s Albert Gudmundsson has also emerged as an option.

What seems almost certain, though, is that Werner will remain a Tottenham player for the foreseeable future.

