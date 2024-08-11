Ange Postecoglou has hinted that there will be more Tottenham signings to come before the transfer window shuts as a former star is once again being tipped for a return to north London.

Spurs completed a club-record deal for Bournemouth frontman Dominic Solanke on Saturday, with the England star arriving in a £65million deal to bolster Postecoglou’s frontline.

According to respected journalist David Ornstein, the 26-year-old, the Tottenham boss wanted Solanke more than any other striker in the club’s price range after he scored 21 goals in all competitions for the Cherries last season.

Spurs moved quickly to negotiate a big-money deal this week, after receiving encouragement that Solanke was very keen on a move to the club this summer.

DON’T MISS – All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window

And, speaking after Saturday’s 3-2 friendly defeat to Bayern Munich, Postecoglou is confident the club’s new No.9 will be ready to face Leicester a week on Monday.

Asked whether Solanke will face the Foxes, having picked up a toe injury before his move, he said: “I don’t see any reason why he shouldn’t be in a position to [play against Leicester]. He’s done most of pre-season.

“Slight knock in the last game Bournemouth played, but, of course, we’ll have a look at him during, during the week. But I think that considering he’s done most of the pre-season, I see no reason why he wouldn’t be available.”

Postecoglou also spoke about Solanke’s path to becoming Tottenham’s new record buy, adding: “He’s had to work his way up and I always think that’s a good thing.

“If it’s all positive in their career, you wonder how they’ll deal with setbacks and he’s had his quite early in his career and pushed on.”

Postecoglou expects prime Solanke

The Spurs chief was also asked how long Solanke has actually been on his radar, adding: “Yeah, a fair while, but again, you kind of look at players who’ve had, like I said, interesting journeys and with some players, things happen really early in their careers and they go really well, but then there’s inevitable stumbles along the way and you want to see how they react.

“But Dom had a very bright start to his career and he was at big clubs, which every player aspires to, but for one reason or another, it didn’t work out for him, but the fact that he’s got himself back to this position where he’s again one of the premier strikers in the Premier League, it’s a testament to his character and he’s only 26, about to turn 27. So I think probably because of those early challenges he had, I think he’s going try to push and have a really strong and impactful, meaningful years from now on.”

With Solanke now on board, the focus is now on who could follow him through the door in north London and Postecoglou is expecting more business between now and the end of the window.

The Australian said: “Look, we’ll see, there’s still time in the window and I think there’ll still be some activity.

“We are trying to identify players who fit into our style of football. There will be a bit of adjustment but hopefully they will already have those qualities to come into the group and contribute straight away. That is my expectation when we sign someone – they will be ready to contribute from the moment they arrive.”

Tottenham old boy still tipped for return

One player who continues to be linked with a return to the club is Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters and those rumours have once again ramped up as the clock ticks down to August 30.

Reports over the weekend suggest that Tottenham are ready to activate their £30m buy-back clause for the 27-year-old, who excelled in Southampton’s run to promotion from the Championship last season.

He scored three goals and added three assists in 47 games in all competitions and, given his ability, to play at right-back and left-back, would give Postecoglou quality cover in both positions.

Links to Walker-Peters again are no great surprise given that Emerson Royal is closing in on his switch to AC Milan.

The Brazilian, after months of talk, will at long last seal a move to the San Siro, with Fabrizio Romao revealing that the defender has rejected four to five different offers to join Milan before finally giving the nod.

Spurs have reached an agreement to sell the player for a package worth in excess of £13m.

“Emerson Royal to AC Milan, here we go! Deal in place for total package in excess of €15m from Spurs,” said Romano on X.

“Agreement with Emerson reached in May as he only wanted Milan despite 4/5 proposals. Travel being planned as Emerson leaves #THFC and joins Milan project.”

READ NEXT – Tottenham turn attention to former Man Utd flop following Solanke capture but face competition

However, if a deal for Walker-Peters does not go through then Tottenham can fall back on summer signing Archie Gray as cover for Pedro Porro at right-back for the upcoming campaign.

The former Leeds man performed well in that position as a half-time substitute in the clash with Bayern, his first taste action at the home of his new club.