Ange Postecoglou not expected to flinch in brutally benching elite Tottenham star

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is being tipped to make some tough decisions when it comes to James Maddison’s place in the starting line-up going forward.

Saturday’s superb come-from-behind win over London rivals West Ham did not come without a little controversy after the Spurs boss revealed that Maddison’s substitution at half-time of that game was purely tactical.

Despite providing the assist for Dejan Kulusevski’s first-half equaliser, Maddison was replaced by Pape Matar Sarr at the break with the score level at 1-1.

That decision proved a correct one as Tottenham dominated in the second period, with Sarr outstanding as the home side netted three times in eight minutes to secure all three points and a return to winning ways after the debacle at Brighton last time out.

And, speaking about Maddison’s situation ahead of upcoming games against AZ in the Europa League and Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, former Spurs scout Mick Brown told Football Insider: “I appreciate what James Maddison can do. But it’s almost as if the game has to be run for his benefit, whereas the elite players in his position put their stamp on the game and dictate the way it’s played.

“If it’s a 50/50 battle of a game, he can go missing. From what I’ve heard, the manager could look to drop him from the starting XI from time to time. He won’t be afraid of making big calls and that is one that he may have to make.

“Postecoglou will be looking at who they’re playing against, and will change his system to suit the game. Maddison might be able to take advantage of teams that are weaker in midfield, for example, but in games like the one at the weekend they can leave him out.

“We saw against West Ham the difference that dropping him out of the side can make, and I’d expect to see that on a more regular basis now.”

READ MORE ➡️ Dele Alli, Navas, Choupo-Moting and the best former Premier League players that are currently free agents

Latest Tottenham transfer news: Spurs still eyeing Udogie competition / Inter man on Ange’s radar

Tottenham Hotspur are once again leading the race to sign a Destiny Udogie left-back alternative after failing with a move for the player during the summer transfer window.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealed how the north London outfit tried to bring in Lecce star Patrick Dorgu during the last window, only for the Serie A outfit to scare off clubs with their £29.5m (€35m, $39m) valuation of the player who recently signed a new deal.

However, FiorentinaNews reports that Dorgu’s new contract does not rule out an exit from the club and that Lecce are confident it will, instead, drive up his transfer fee next summer.

Meanwhile, Spurs are keen on landing Inter Milan star Yann Bisseck and could even offer a recent signing as part of a player-plus-cash deal, it has been claimed.

According to Italian source Inter Live, Tottenham hold ‘strong interest’ in the defender amid his rise at Inter are preparing to swoop for his services.