Ange Postecoglou has given his opinion on the performance of Brandon Austin in the Europa League game against Hoffenheim, with the Tottenham head coach also praising James Maddison and sharing his honest verdict on Son Heung-min’s display.

Tottenham are having a terrible season in the Premier League and are closer to the bottom three than the top four. Spurs have lost five of their last six league games and are very unlikely to get into the Champions League places.

Spurs, though, are doing well in the Europa League and currently find themselves sixth in the table with 14 points from seven matches.

Tottenham have won four of those games, and their latest victory came on Thursday evening when they beat Hoffenheim 3-2 away from home at the PreZero Arena.

Austin started the match for Tottenham. It was his European debut, and the 26-year-old goalkeeper did not disappoint.

The goalkeeper made a smart one-handed save against Tom Bischof, as he showed Postecoglou that he can step up when needed.

Postecoglou was impressed with the performance of Austin and told Football.London: “Obviously even when signed Toni, in terms of European football we knew we still need Fraser Forster and Brandon. Brandon did really well in the game he played and he’s trained really strongly since.

“We knew this game would be a bit of a target for him and Fraser had an illness that knocked him back a bit and set him back a bit, but I just felt on the back of his performance in the league game that Brandon deserved a crack at it and I thought he did well tonight.

“You can’t underestimate European football away from home, especially the first game, with a pretty relatively inexperienced team in front of him and I thought he handled it really well and we’ll need him again next week.”

The Tottenham head coach praised Maddison as well, with the England international attacking midfielder scoring once and providing an assist against Hoffenheim.

Postecoglou said: “Yeah, you need to respond in the right manner and I thought Madders was outstanding tonight.”

Ange Postecoglou says Son Heung-min ‘stood up’

Another Tottenham player who played well on Thursday evening was Son Heung-min. The 32-year-old forward scored two goals.

Son has not been at his best this season. The South Korea international has scored just six goals and given six assists in 19 Premier League appearances.

The forward, though, has found the back of the net thrice in five Europa League matches, and Postecoglou was impressed with his latest performance in the European competition.

Postecoglou said: “I thought he really stood up today. We needed him to. Him, Madders, Rodri, Benny, a lot of our other players, it’s not just Lucas, Archie, Radu and our young players.

“We also have to factor into it that Richy is just coming back from injury. There is a whole range of things we are dealing with out there. It can be easy, particularly away in Europe, to get swept away.

“I thought Sonny led from the front tonight with his football but also with his general actions and most importantly the goals. Look, we are all copping stick at the moment. That is the nature of the beast.

“What we do, as footballers and managers, we are all in the firing line at the moment. Whether it is warranted or not, you have to stand up and reply to it in the proper way. I thought he did that tonight.”

Latest Tottenham news: Delap hopes, Skriniar blow

Tottenham are on the hunt for a new striker in the January transfer window, and TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher has reported that there is confidence that Spurs could sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town.

Chelsea are also keen on Delap, and while Spurs are ready to make a bid, they do not want to get into a transfer battle and pay over the odds for the striker.

Another striker that Tottenham are looking at signing is Santiago Gimenez. It has been reported that Spurs have made enquiries for the Feyenoord striker.

However, Tottenham could miss out on Gimenez, with AC Milan reportedly closing in on a deal for the striker.

Meanwhile, Spurs have missed out on the signing of Milan Skriniar. Tottenham were keen on a deal for the centre-back, but he has joined Fenerbahce on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

