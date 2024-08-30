Ange Postecoglou has given his verdict on whether Tottenham will be able to pull off some late deadline day business after a largely successful window so far.

The north London club having made a number of quality additions over the last couple of months, bringing in the likes of Archie Gray, Dominic Solanke, Lucas Bergvall and Wilson Odobert.

However, there remain rumours that a late swoop for a new backup goalkeeeper, midfielder and centre-back could be on the cards if the right opportunity presents itself.

And Postecoglou revealed as much at his presser for Sunday’s always tough trip to Newcastle for Tottenham, although he does feel like he’s already been backed by the club’s board with the business done this season.

DON’T MISS – Deadline day live club-by-club guide: Follow all the latest transfer updates

He told reporters: “Unless something surprising jumps out at us in the last 11 hours or whatever it is, that’s it for us.

“Yeah. Yeah [I’ve felt backed]. Well, [targeting younger players] was definitely part of my plan because I think when you’re trying to build or rebuild a team, you’ve got to…look, all managers hope they’re there for the long-term, but the reality is that you don’t know how long you’ll be there, but I’ve always tried to build teams that will last over a cycle which is, you know, three, four, five years.

“It’s just a natural consequence of that. You’re looking at a younger demographic, a team that will grow, that will improve, that will adapt to the challenges ahead. So, like I said, when I got here it was a team that, even from a demographic point point of view, looked like it was at the end of a cycle.

“A lot of players who had had great careers but were either ready to move on or getting to the end of it. So that combination with a different approach for me, it was definitely part of it to go younger.”

Tottenham, meanwhile, are still weighing up some potential exits, with Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon the likeliest to move on before the window shuts as Postecoglou admits the club are “exploring their options”.

However, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Spurs are currently unhappy with the conditions of Lo Celso’s return to Real Betis.

READ MORE – The 10 biggest deadline day signings in Premier League history: Man Utd flop top for summer transfers

With his contract running out in less than 12 months, Tottenham want to sanction his departure before the end of the transfer window in order to recoup some sort of transfer fee.

But as the clock ticks down to 11pm, it looks increasingly unlikely that they will be able to get a permanent transfer done.