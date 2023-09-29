Ange Postecoglou to savagely sever ties with Tottenham star despite building necessary alliance

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is reportedly ready to show his ruthless side and ditch veteran defender Eric Dier, despite recalling the centre-back to his squad for recent games.

The 29-year-old has not featured for Postecoglou since the Australian walked through the door as the club’s manager in a move that clearly indicates the England defender is not rated by the new boss.

Spurs wanted to offload Dier over the summer but a move failed to materialise for the 29-year-old.

But given the fact that the former Sporting Lisbon man only has a year remaining on his contract, Dier’s exit for a cut-price fee in January or, more likely, a free next summer appears inevitable.

That is despite the fact that Postecoglou has reintegrated him into the first-team squad due to a severe lack of centre-back options.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven remain the undisputed starters, but with Tottenham offloading Davinson Sanchez and loaning out Japhet Tanganga and Joe Rodon, that leaves just Dier and converted full-back Ben Davies as experienced backup options.

Summer signing Ashley Phillips is also in the mix but he is unproven at Premier League level, despite his clear talent.

Dier had been a regular under successive Spurs bosses, having arrived at the club from Sporting back in 2014 and only signed a new contract extension in 2020.

Dier not suited to Postecoglou style

However, it’s clear that he does not fit into the way Postecoglou wants to play, especially with a higher line that would expose his lack of genuine pace.

To that end, Football Insider reports that the player’s days are numbered in north London as he is not in Postecoglou’s plans for the future.

Indeed, Dier’s return to the bench for the recent games against Sheffield United and Arsenal was more about necessity than want for Postecoglou.

The 49-times capped England man has made 361 appearances for Spurs in all competitions, scoring 13 goals in that time.

Tottenham are back in action on Saturday evening when they host Liverpool in the Premier League.

