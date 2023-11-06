‘If we go down to five men we will have a go’ – Ange Postecoglou not backing down on Tottenham tactics in Chelsea loss; gives Maddison injury update

Ange Postecoglou gave a brutally honest verdict as he summed up an incredible clash between nine-man Tottenham and Chelsea that saw Spurs’ unbeaten start to the season come to a remarkable end in a crazy game.

Mauricio Pochettino’s comeback was reduced to a minor sub-plot by an epic game which brought five goals, a further five which were disallowed, two red cards, and a plethora of VAR decisions in one of the Premier League’s most frenetic clashes ever.

Tottenham started brilliantly and deservedly went ahead when Dejan Kulusevski’s deflected strike but after Christian Romero was red-carded for a challenge that led to a VAR Chelsea penalty, Destiny Udogie’s second yellow then saw the home side still try and press and play on the front foot with nine men.

The visitors finally worked their way through the high defensive line though as Nicolas Jackson helped himself to a hat-trick of close-range finishes.

And speaking after the final whistle, Postecoglou admitted his side were never going to take a backward step despite their obvious disadvantage.

He told Sky Sports: “It is just who we are mate, it is who we are and who we will be for as long as I am here. If we go down to five men we will have a go.

“It is pretty hard to process. It is almost impossible to analyse the game because it just seemed to get out of control for large parts of it.

“Disappointed by the result but really proud of the players, they gave everything and that is the positive we will take.

“We were very close to getting an equaliser a couple of times and it shows their spirit. It was just a bridge too far today.”

Postecoglou continues dislike for VAR

On the VAR decisions and time taken to make them, he added: “I don’t like it, it is the way the game is going. Some of it is self-inflicted because if we come out every week complaining about decision that is what will happen, every decision gets forensically checked and we will be sitting around for a long time in every game trying to figure out what is going on.

“I don’t like it but I am probably in the wilderness with that because I keep getting told that’s where we want to go. I am too old school, I’ll respect the referee’s decision right or wrong. But it is the way the game is going.”

Postecoglou also revealed the extent of James Maddison’s injury after the England man was forced off in the second half.

He added: “He got a knock on the ankle, we were down one man already. It made sense to make a couple of changes at that point.”

Tottenham are back in action on Saturday when they head to Wolves, although they will now be without the banned Romero and Udogie, while Micky van de Ven looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after going off with a hamstring injury.

