Ange Postecoglou reveals another big Tottenham injury blow as key star ruled out for weeks; Udogie return update

Ange Postecoglou has revealed that Tottenham striker Richarlison faces up to a month on the sidelines after picking up a knee injury during the home defeat to Wolves last time out.

The news will come as another big blow to Spurs, who has been plagued with injuries to key players throughout the course of Postecoglou’s first campaign in charge of the club.

Richarlison has been somewhat of a revelation during the second half of the season, having scored nine goals in his last 10 games – although he did not at all sharp in the win over Brighton and loss to Wolves last time out.

Speaking to the media ahead of Saturday’s visit of Crystal Palace, Postecoglou said: “Going through from the last game, Richy picked up a bit of a knee injury so he’s going to missing for two or three weeks.

“He’s had a great middle part of the season for us and been a big contributor but that’s kind of how his season has gone and we’ll just have to compensate for him not being there.”

Tottenham boss Postecoglou later added in his press conference: “Richarlison’s out three to four weeks, he picked up a knee injury in the last game so he’s out for a while.”

In Richarlison’s absence, captain Heung-min Son is expected to be pushed throught the middle against Palace, Dejan Kulusevski, Timo Werner and Brennan Johnson competing for the two supporting wide roles.

Right-back Pedro Porro also remains out after failing to shake off the issue that kept him out of the Wolves loss. Emerson Royal is expected to deputise again, unless Postecoglou decides to throw in a curve ball and instead opt for Radu Dragusin, who does have the ability to play at full-back and provides a greater threat from set-pieces in both boxes.

Udogie set to return for Palace clash

In better news, fellow full-back Destiny Udogie is fit again and in contention to start against Oliver Glasner’s men.

Postecoglou added: “Destiny has a chance for tomorrow, he trained so we’ll see how he pulls up. Pedro is probably another week away.”

Elsewhere, Ryan Sessegnon is unlikely to play again this season after undergoing surgery on his right hamstring.

Back-up goalkeeper Fraser Forster is also sidelined for a couple of months with an ankle injury, while Manor Solomon is a week away from returning after knee surgery.

