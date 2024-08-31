Ange Postecoglou reveals one Tottenham summer signing he was ‘really keen on’, plus January plans

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed the signing he was “really keen on all summer” while also getting into the club’s plans for the January transfer window.

The north London have made a number of quality additions to their squad, with highly-rated youngsters Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Wilson Odobert all coming in alongside new club-record signing Dominic Solanke.

And, speaking about Tottenham‘s business ahead of Sunday’s tough trip to Newcastle, Postecoglou revealed the one player he had his eyes on all summer long – exciting £25m signing Odobert.

While speaking about former Burnley winger Odobert, the Australian admitted: “Wilson was great last week. I was wrapped to get him. He was one I was really keen on all summer.

”We had to be patient with him as the Dom Solanke deal went on a bit longer than we thought it would and we had to get that done first.

”He did great for us. It was his first game, as a 19-year-old, and he was exciting to watch. He will get more and more comfortable with us. I don’t mind players coming in early and us giving them exposure early as it gets it out of the way.”

Tottenham January planning already taking shape

As for the club’s plans going forward, Postecoglou admits that Spurs already have an idea of what they are going to do in January, adding: “You always do [plan ahead to January]. These things are a cycle. A lot of it is flawed because you just don’t know.

“We weren’t sure whether Lucas Bergvall would come straight into the first team or if we had to send him out on loan because he’s an 18-year-old player who has just played in the Swedish league, but we saw in the first couple of weeks of training that this guy will be an interesting player.

“How he develops, how Archie develops, how Wilson Odobert develops, all these kinds of things are factored into it. We know there are still some areas where I look at squad management where we can improve. Again, it’s got to be the right person – the right player, right person.

“[Technical director] Johan [Lange] and his team now have already started the process of looking at guys who maybe fit that profile of what we’re looking for and if they’re available in January like Radu was this year and we picked up Lucas last January, then we’ll move on it.

“It’s a constant process and it has to be that way. I’ve never done knee-jerk or a ‘hail Mary’ approach to things. Sometimes it’s necessary, I get that and it works, but I am much more comfortable when things are done through a process.”

In terms of the positions Tottenham might look to bolster in the new year, it’s expected that the club could explore a deal for another goalkeeper given that Fraser Forster’s deal will run out in the summer of 2025.

A new centre-back and central midfielder could also be on the cards, depending on what happens over the first half of the campaign.