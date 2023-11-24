Ange Postecoglou reveals two more Tottenham injuries ahead of Villa clash; chances of Bentancur starting

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed that two more first-team stars have picked up injury issues ahead of Sunday’s Premier League visit of Aston Villa.

James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Richarlison are the latest Spurs players to ruled out for a significant period in what is becoming a full-blown crisis for Postecoglou after the north London side had made such a brilliant start to the new campaign.

And now two more names have been thrown into the injury mix ahead of the game against Villa, who can leapfrog Tottenham in the table with a victory over the weekend.

Speaking at his press conference for the game, Postecoglou revealed that Ashley Phillips will miss the game, while impressive midfielder Pape-Matar Sarr is also a major doubt.

The Spurs chief said: “We’ve got a couple of issues. Young Ashley Phillips picked up an ankle injury so he will be out for a little while. It’s disappointing for him.

“We’ll have a look at Pape Sarr because he’s got a bit of an issue as well. We’ll see how he is over the next 24-48 hours.

“Everyone else has come back ok. Destiny [Udogie]’s fine and is available. He’s had a good couple of weeks.”

Bentancur pushing for starting spot

Postecoglou was also asked if Rodrigo Betancur is ready to return to the starting line-up, having recently returned from his ACL injury.

The Uruguay midfielder has made some impressive cameos off the bench in recent weeks and featured for his country during the international break.

Postecoglou added: “He’s fine. He trained this morning so it was good for Roddy to play. He was really keen to get back into the international team setup, and obviously keen to get back with us as well. But he missed a lot with the national team and he feels, like most players, really proud of representing his country.

“The fact he got an opportunity to start is good for us – it gives him that confidence that he’s able to get through a game.”

With so many injuries, plus suspensions, Postecoglou will need to turn to the club’s youngsters to fill gaps on the bench and Postecoglou was also asked about the highly-rated Jamie Donley chances of seeing some action for the first-team.

He replied: “We’ve been tracking all the young guys and Jamie and Alfie Dorrington have been training with us pretty regularly over the recent period.

“Obviously all the injuries but also prior to that they were coming in fairly regularly so I think that’s the first step for all these young guys. Get to the first team environment and then see how they get on with training and how they develop from there and adjust to everything we do and the way we do it.

“We’re down on numbers so guys like him will get more of an opportunity to make an impact as I said at training and if he continues to do that then the opportunity will come for him.”

