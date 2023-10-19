Ange Postecoglou reveals how working as Real Madrid icon’s chauffeur put Tottenham boss on managerial path

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed he may not be where he is today had it not been for the advice and guidance he received during his formative years from a Real Madrid legend.

The Aussie boss has made a massive impression in north London with his exciting brand of football reaping rich rewards and having a confident-looking Tottenham side sat atop of the Premier League. With six wins and two draws to their name – including high-profile home wins over Manchester United and Liverpool – Spurs have every reason to be feeling optimistic of a fantastic season ahead.

Whether they can maintain their levels or not remains a question that time will tell. But as it stands, Tottenham appear to be playing with freedom, confidence and devoid of any pressure, given the side could only manage a lowly eighth-placed finish last time around.

That freefall towards the end of last season left Tottenham without European football this season. And while the financial loss could prove hard to take, there are certainly some advantages to having a less busy schedule as the club hopes for a return to the Champions League in 2024.

In the meantime, Postecoglou continues to impress with his laid-back outlook on life. Some would say the 58-year-old is ‘your typical Aussie’, but there is little doubting he is having a major impact on his players.

Little is known about how the former Celtic boss got himself into management, but now, in an interview with FourFourTwo, Postecoglou has explained how the influence of Real icon Ferenc Puskas actually set him on his path to the Premier League.

Postecoglou reveals Ferenc Puskas influence

Puskas is regarded as one of Real Madrid’s greatest ever players, having scored 242 goals in 262 games during an eight-year spell at the Bernabeu through 1958 to 1966.

During that spell, Puskas, who passed away at the age of 79 in November 2006, won five LaLiga titles and the European Cup on three occasions. His name is etched in Real Madrid folklore.

The Hungarian also went on to enjoy a successful career in management too, leading Panathinaikos to the European Cup final in 1971.

He wound down his managerial career at South Melbourne and it was there that a then 25-year-old Postecoglou crossed paths with the iconic star.

Postecoglou was already the Australian side’s captain and he spent as much time as he possibly could learning from his manager. And in order to help his coach settle into life in Melbourne, and in an effort to learn as much as he could from him, the young Postecoglou would act as Puskas’ chauffeur, driving him around the Australian metropolis.

“It was just the bizarre world of football that, in a backwater of the game, we literally got one of the greatest footballers of all time on our doorstep,” Postecoglou told FourFourTwo. “I had great times with him.

“He struggled to speak any English but had worked in Greece. I was captain, and with my Greek background I ended up being both his interpreter and his chauffeur. I tried to squeeze in as much time with him as possible.”

Real Madrid legend’s philosophy moved Postecoglou

Postecoglou remembers those days with great affection and claims Puskas’ outlook on both the game and life in general deeply influenced him.

“He just had a brilliant outlook on life, more importantly than just football. He was a very humble man, and because of that he had the respect of everyone. That was a good lesson for me and for all of us – if you achieve great things but stay humble, people will respond to you more than if you start talking about your personal achievements.

“He never did that, and as a coach he wanted his teams to score goals – that’s all he was interested in. If we won 5-4, he was happier than if we’d won 1-0. I loved the time I had with him.”

Postecoglou and Tottenham continue their campaign to remain unbeaten with successive televised games, with Monday Night Football seeing them host Fulham, before four days later, on Friday Night Football, they make the short trip across the captital to take on Crystal Palace.

They will have to do so, however, without the services of Yves Bissouma, who picked up a red card in their last outing – a 1-0 win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

