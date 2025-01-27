Jamie O’Hara has urged Daniel Levy to get rid of Ange Postecoglou now after Tottenham suffered a humiliating defeat to Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the pundit naming the manager he would like the north London club to hire who TEAMtalk understands is under consideration.

Tottenham’s poor run of form in the Premier League continued on Sunday as they went down 2-1 to Leicester in north London. With the Foxes fighting for survival in the top flight of English football, Tottenham were expected to win, especially as they were the home team. It was Spurs’ fifth defeat in their last six league games and leaves them just eight points above the relegation zone.

While Postecoglou endeared himself to the Tottenham fans last season with his attacking football, failing to adapt his style, especially in defence, is costing the team at the moment, with many supporters not happy with the former Celtic boss’s stubbornness.

Former Tottenham player O’Hara is an outspoken critic of Postecoglou. The Sky Sports and talkSPORT pundit has urged chairman Levy to sack the 59-year-old before, and the defeat to Leicester has only reinforced his desire to bring in someone better.

O’Hara has also named the manager he would like Tottenham to appoint. Andoni Iraola has done well at Bournemouth, and the former Spurs player would like the 42-year-old Spaniard to take charge of the team.

The pundit said on Sky Sports News: “Look, the more I look at the Bournemouth manager, the more I think, I wouldn’t mind him at Spurs.

“He did need time but Ange [Postecoglou] has had time and he’ll need time at Tottenham and he’ll need his own players in.

“They’re organised. Nottingham Forest are organised. They weren’t yesterday but Bournemouth are organised. Fulham, Marco Silva, organised.”

Andoni Iraola under consideration at Tottenham

While Tottenham have always backed Postecoglou, TEAMtalk understands that the Premier League club are looking at other managers as potential replacements.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Iraola is a contender to take charge of Tottenham should Spurs decide to sack Postecoglou.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Iraola will not be easy to get, with Bournemouth currently seventh in the Premier League table and just a point off the fourth spot.

There have also been reports that Tottenham would have to pay Premier League rivals Bournemouth a compensation fee of £10million for the young manager.

We understand that Tottenham are also looking at Brentford manager Thomas Frank as a potential candidate for the role at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Edin Terzic is on Tottenham’s shortlist as well. The 42-year-old is without a managerial role at the moment, having parted company with Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Latest Tottenham news: Interest in Gimenez and Brobbey

With Tottenham struggling on the pitch, the north London club are keen on making new additions to their squad in the January transfer window.

One of the players Tottenham are interested in signing this month is Santiago Gimenez. The Mexico international striker is doing well at Feyenoord and is on the radar of AC Milan as well.

While Tottenham are keen on a deal for Gimenez, they are able to cough up up to £30million in transfer fees for him. There is speculation that Feyenoord could raise his asking price to £40million.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly edging closer to the signing of Ajax striker Brian Brobbey.

Reports in Portugal suggest that Ajax are hoping to get £30million for the 22-year-old striker, who has scored three goals and given seven assists in 29 matches in all competitions this season.

Spurs, though, are facing competition for Brobbey, with London and Premier League rivals West Ham United also said to be keen on the Netherlands international, who scored 22 goals and gave 12 assists in 43 appearances for Ajax last season.

Meanwhile, Chris Waddle believes that Cristian Romero wants to leave Tottenham.

The former Tottenham star is of the opinion that the Argentina international central defender thinks that he should be at Real Madrid or Barcelona.

The pundit has said that if Romero wants to leave Spurs, then the club should sell him in the summer of 2025.

