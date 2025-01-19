Former Tottenham man Jamie O’Hara has revealed he would be “surprised” if Ange Postecoglou “survives” the latest Tottenham loss, with results “not good enough”.

Spurs have now lost 12 of 22 games in this season’s Premier League. Only three sides – two of which are in the bottom two – have lost more often than the north Londoners.

In the Premier League, Tottenham have lost each of their last three, being turned over by Newcastle and Arsenal – both might expect to beat Spurs – but then Everton, who started the day just a point above the drop zone. They are now just four points – and one place – below Postecoglou‘s side, who occupy 15th place.

Former Tottenham man O’Hara was on Sky Sports punditry duty for the game, and feels the boss is hanging on by a thread.

“What a bad day this is turning into. I tell you what, I’d be surprised if he survives, Ange,” he said.

“Regardless of the injuries and regardless of what we’ve got in terms of being in cup competitions, the Premier League is bread and butter.

“It’s not good enough. You can’t be 15th in the table and 3-0 down against Everton.”

While Tottenham managed to turn it round to lose 3-2, the result given the position the Toffees were in is still an embarrassing one.

Postecoglou in big trouble

TEAMtalk is aware that Postecoglou is in major trouble of being given the boot now.

The club had already identified Edin Terzic – former Borussia Dortmund manager who last season guided them to the Champions League final – as an attractive asset to perhaps take over from the current boss.

The fact he is available gives Spurs an option, and they are also looking at Andoni Iraola and Thomas Frank.

Those two managers have their respective sides, Bournemouth and Brentford, above Spurs in the table, and both are therefore managers Tottenham could see having success.

Tottenham round-up: Spurs pushing for new striker

TEAMtalk is aware that Tottenham are keen on Nice striker Evann Guessand, and they are reportedly ready to intensify their chase, knowing the French outfit could accept an offer in the region of £20million.

The desire for a new attacking signing comes after an injury to Dominic Solanke, who missed the Everton game, after scoring seven Premier League goals this season.

Spurs could find themselves down on strikers, with a report suggesting Richarlison has decided to quit the club, with a mega-money Saudi Pro League move said to be eyed.

And in their manager hunt, Tottenham have reportedly spoken to Massimiliano Allegri to potentially take the reins.

How long until Postecoglou is sacked?