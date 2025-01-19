Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is now in major trouble in regards to keeping his job, with potential successor Edin Terzic free, and two more managers in the running, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Tottenham were consigned to their latest loss in the Premier League at the hands of Everton. It opened up a gap of four points between the relegation-threatened Toffees and the drop zone, and there are now just four points from Everton to Spurs.

It’s an embarrassing result for the north Londoners to lose to a side who had not won any of their last six league matches, and it now means pressure has been heaped on Postecoglou.

Indeed, TEAMtalk can reveal he is now in major trouble, especially with former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic available.

We have previously stated he is a manager appreciated by Spurs, and would be open to moving to the Premier League, making him a top contender for the Tottenham job.

TEAMtalk is aware that Premier League pair Andoni Iraola and Thomas Frank are also contenders to become the boss in north London.

Iraola – who we are aware will not be easy to get – currently has Bournemouth sixth in the Premier League, with Frank’s Brentford 11th – both way above Tottenham, in 15th.

Postecoglou expects things to get better

Postecoglou himself does not seem worried, though, suggesting that the situation will get better soon for Tottenham.

“If you look at the situation we’re in, it will eventually dissipate. I certainly hope and believe it will. We’ll give ourselves the opportunity to get consistency in performance and results,” he said.

“I certainly haven’t lost belief or determination to turn it around and the players showed in the second half that they haven’t either.”

He also stated that reinforcements will be needed to help the turnaround: “There will be urgency but it doesn’t need me to say it, everybody can see that. I have no issues with how the club are going about it, they are working hard and trying to find solutions.”

“These players need help that is for sure and hopefully over the next 10 days or so we’ll find a solution. It is really tricky, we’re not the only ones in the market. The club are trying hard.”

Tottenham round-up: Solanke injury blow hurts Spurs

Dominic Solanke was absent from Tottenham’s squad against Everton through injury, and though Postecoglou is unaware how serious it is yet, the club are already on the hunt for a striker.

TEAMtalk is aware that Nice forward Evann Guessand is on the radar, and the French outfit are said to be willing to consider offers in the region of £20million.

Spurs are also reportedly considering the signing of Paris Saint-Germain defender Milan Skriniar, but want him on loan, while the French side would rather he left permanently.

And reports state that Massimiliano Allegri has spoken to Spurs about becoming the next manager.

How long does Postecoglou have?