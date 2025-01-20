Ange Postecoglou could soon be fired by Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly preparing a move for Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, while the under-fire Ange Postecoglou has been called ‘arrogant’.

Tottenham’s disastrous campaign continued on Sunday when they were beaten 3-2 by Everton at Goodison Park. Goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison saw Tottenham attempt a late comeback, though the manner of the first half performance – where Everton scored all three of their goals – will have been harrowing for Spurs fans to see.

Postecoglou is under severe pressure to turn things around, with Spurs sat 15th in the Premier League. They are closer to the relegation zone than the top 10.

Postecoglou will point out the plethora of injuries Spurs have suffered to key stars such as Micky Van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario and now Dominic Solanke.

But Spurs chief Levy is highly likely to swing the axe if the team does not return to winning ways soon.

Journalist Henry Winter believes Ipswich should be concerned about Spurs swooping for McKenna as Postecoglou’s replacement. The 38-year-old has history with Spurs and has also done a brilliant job in guiding Ipswich to the top flight from League One.

“If I was the Ipswich hierarchy I would be slightly worried about Ange’s position”, Winter said on talkSPORT after Spurs’ latest disappointing result.

“Because Kieran McKenna spent seven years there as a player, obviously didn’t make it because of injury, then worked there as a youth team coach, knows the place.

“You hate to see managers leave a settled club like this, but if you are Daniel Levy at some point you might look at Kieran McKenna.”

Postecoglou’s post-match interview following the Everton defeat has gone viral, as he responded angrily to claims that losing is now a ‘familiar story’ for his side.

“Great way to start an interview,” Postecoglou said sarcastically, before going on to analyse what went wrong for Spurs.

‘Arrogant’ Ange Postecoglou on the brink

The Athletic’s Liverpool reporter, James Pearce, has hit out at the 59-year-old, writing on social media: ‘There’s a strange arrogance to Postecoglou. Lost seven of the last 10 in the league, 15th in the table. So yeah it’s a familiar story.’

TEAMtalk understands Postecoglou is at major risk of being sacked in the coming days. Former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic is a prime contender for the job as he is admired by Spurs and would be open to managing in the Prem.

Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Thomas Frank of Brentford are also under consideration following the great work they have done at their respective clubs.

Terzic will be easier to capture though as he is currently a free agent.

Tottenham latest: Manager ‘talks’; bargain striker move

Meanwhile, reports in the Italian press claim Massimiliano Allegri has also held ‘informal talks’ with Spurs about replacing Postecoglou.

Allegri has been out of work since mutually agreeing to terminate his Juventus contract at the end of last season.

The six-time Serie A champion is also weighing up a lucrative offer to manage Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League.

News of Solanke’s injury could force Spurs to land a new striker in the January transfer window.

Spurs are big fans of Lille’s Jonathan David, though he is likely to remain in France before securing a free transfer this summer.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Spurs are tracking 23-year-old Nice forward Evann Guessand, who is available for £20million (€23.7m / $24.4m).

