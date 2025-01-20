Tottenham have been told Ange Postecoglou being replaced by Ryan Mason in the short term would be embarrassing

Tottenham have been warned that handing interim control of the club back to Ryan Mason would be ‘hugely embarrassing’ but there is an admission from a journalist that there is a ‘lack of available managers’ who they’d want.

Mason has taken interim charge of Tottenham on two occasions. He managed seven games in 2020/21 and was at the helm for six games in 2022/23.

He is currently an assistant to Ange Postecoglou, but could be forced to take over from him for a short time if recent history is to repeat itself.

TEAMtalk is aware that the Australian boss is in major trouble, with Spurs currently 15th in the Premier League.

The Telegraph‘s football news correspondent Matt Law feels Mason taking control would be a bad look for Spurs, but admits options are scarce if they do part ways with Postecoglou.

He wrote: ‘Sacking Postecoglou would leave Tottenham in the difficult position of having to decide whether to appoint an immediate successor or give Ryan Mason the interim post for a third time.

‘Asking Mason to take over as caretaker again would be hugely embarrassing for Spurs, but there is currently a lack of available managers who are likely to be attractive to them.’

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Tottenham first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Terzic on Spurs’ list

Though there are not many top managers available, Edin Terzic – who reached the Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund last season – is, and he’s appreciated by Spurs, TEAMtalk sources state.

We are also aware that Daniel Levy is interested in Premier League bosses Andoni Iraola and Thomas Frank.

Of course, both are in jobs and are doing better than Postecoglou, so may not be particularly attainable.

TEAMtalk is aware that Iraola in particular will be tough to lure away given his desire to help Bournemouth – currently seventh – finish as high as possible in the Premier League.

Tottenham round-up: Dorgu remains in sights

Though Manchester United are in talks to land Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu, and know how they could get him, Tottenham are said to be providing them with stiff competition.

Spurs are also rivalling Chelsea for the signing of Ipswich striker Liam Delap, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Meanwhile, the Tractor Boys’ manager, Kieran McKenna, is reportedly on the radar of the north London outfit to take over from Postecoglou.

And former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara has stated he would be surprised if the current boss “survives” at the club after their latest loss to Everton.

Postecoglou’s Tottenham drop-off