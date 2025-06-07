TEAMtalk has learned that three Tottenham Hotspur players in particular will likely be livid over Daniel Levy’s decision to axe coach Ange Postecoglou, following the decision to call time on the Australian’s tenure on Friday evening.

Spurs took the decision to sack Postecoglou after their disastrous domestic campaign as they finished just one place above the relegation spots, although the 59-year-old did guide them to their first trophy in 17 years with Europa League glory last month.

In a statement, Tottenham said: “We are extremely grateful to Ange for his commitment and contribution during his two years at the Club.

“Ange will always be remembered as only the third manager in our history to deliver a European trophy, alongside legendary figures Bill Nicholson and Keith Burkinshaw.

“However, the Board has unanimously concluded that it is in the best interests of the Club for a change to take place.”

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Brentford boss Thomas Frank is the “number one candidate” to replace Postecoglou as the Tottenham manager.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Frank himself is open to leaving Brentford and has already held talks with the north London club.

However, we have also been told that the decision to axe Postecoglou is not a popular one with the players, given that the former Celtic boss had NOT lost the dressing room in any way.

Indeed, Fletcher has told us that three stars in particular will have been devastated by the manager’s exit, namely Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven and Dean Kulusevksi – who all ‘adored’ Postecoglou and will almost certainly be ‘livid’ with Levy’s call.

The Daily Telegraph even reports that Spurs could face a potential player revolt threat, such was the popularity of Postecoglou in the changing room.

Classy Postecoglou responds to Tottenham sack

The decision to call time on Postecoglou is set to cost Levy in the region of £5million in compensation, while luring Frank from Brentford as his replacement could end up being double that figure.

Postecoglou himself responded to the decision in a statement from his agency CAA Base, said: “When I reflect on my time as manager of Tottenham Hotspur, my overriding emotion is one of pride.

“The opportunity to lead one of England’s historic football clubs and bring back the glory it deserves will live with me for a lifetime.

“Sharing that experience with all those who truly love this club and seeing the impact it had on them is something I will never forget.

“That night in Bilbao was the culmination of two years of hard work, dedication and unwavering belief in a dream.

“There were many challenges to overcome and plenty of noise that comes with trying to accomplish what many said was not possible.

“We have also laid foundations that mean this club should not have to wait 17 more years for their next success.

“I have enormous faith in this group of players and know there is much more potential and growth in them.

“I sincerely want to thank those who are the lifeblood of the club, the supporters. I know there were some difficult times but I always felt that they wanted me to succeed and that gave me all the motivation I needed to push on.

“It’s important to acknowledge the hard-working people at Spurs who gave me encouragement on a daily basis.

“And finally, I want to thank those who were with me every day for the last two years.

“A fantastic group of young men who are now legends of this football club and the brilliant coaches who never once doubted we could do something special.

“We are forever connected, Audere est Facere.”

Postecoglou record at Tottenham

