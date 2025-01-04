‘Time is ticking’ on Ange Postecoglou sack at Tottenham as Newcastle compound ‘tough’ spell

Ange Postecoglou must quickly turn results around or risk being sacked after Newcastle United handed Tottenham Hotspur their latest defeat, according to one TNT Sports pundit.

Tottenham thrashed Southampton 5-0 in the Premier League and beat Manchester United 4-3 to reach the League Cup semi-finals in mid-December, but they have struggled for results since then. They were trounced 6-3 by Liverpool, beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest and then drew 2-2 with Wolverhampton Wanderers prior to hosting Newcastle on Saturday.

Newcastle served Tottenham their third defeat in four games, despite Dominic Solanke giving Postecoglou’s men the lead four minutes in.

A fantastic cross from Pedro Porro was met by Solanke, who held off Sven Botman to head into the bottom corner.

Spurs’ lead did not last long however, as a Lucas Bergvall pass hit Joelinton’s arm before Anthony Gordon raced into the box and sent a left-footed drive past debutant Spurs keeper Brandon Austin.

VAR checked the issue but Spurs were left frustrated as they allowed the goal, deciding that Joelinton’s arm was in a natural position.

Newcastle went ahead shortly before half time when Jacob Murphy got a yard of space away from Djed Spence in the box before putting a dangerous ball across goal, which Alexander Isak finished off with help from Radu Dragusin.

Brennan Johnson hit the post for Spurs after the break, while substitute James Maddison sent a curling effort just wide. Johnson and Son Heung-min both sent wicked crosses into the six-yard box as Spurs pushed hard for a late equaliser, though Newcastle held on to pick up all three points.

On TNT Sports’ post-match coverage, former Arsenal and England star Karen Carney was asked if Spurs are entering crisis mode under Postecoglou. She admitted the manager is slowly edging closer to the sack unless results improve.

Postecoglou will be ‘judged by results’

“As a neutral I’ve come here and I’ve been entertained, I like the style of football that they’re playing,” Carney said. “But you’re judged by the results and unfortunately for Ange Postecoglou the time is ticking.

“He’s got unfortunate injuries. Dragusin goes off, another centre-half that’s gone off. Spence went in, I thought he did very well.

“But ultimately it’s a tough one because he [Postecoglou] is going to be judged. I think the next game, the cup games, he’s come out and said, ‘Look, I usually win cups in my second season’.

“This is a bad run, I think the next couple of weeks will be really testing for the manager. I like him, I like the style he plays, I think he should be given time but it’s obviously tough at the moment.”

Spurs face Prem leaders Liverpool in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Wednesday. They will travel to Tamworth in the FA Cup third round after that, before the North London derby against Arsenal on January 15.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham handed January transfer advantage in Kolo Muani hunt

Tottenham transfers: First January signing nears; defender boost

Meanwhile, Spurs are close to making Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky their first new arrival of the winter window.

Spurs chiefs are ‘finalising’ a €15million (£12.5m / $15.5m) deal to bring Kinsky to the Premier League from Slavia Prague.

Fabrizio Romano has added that the shot-stopper is poised to fly to England today (Saturday) to undergo a medical and complete the switch.

Kinsky could be followed to North London by Getafe star Omar Alderete.

Spurs have registered their interest in the 28-year-old as they desperately search for centre-back reinforcements.

Alderete’s agent has now confirmed that a move is destined to happen at some stage this year.

“There are four clubs in England that want him,” the representative said. “It’s time to take the leap. If not now [January], he will leave Getafe in the summer.”

READ MORE: Mourinho hunts elite Tottenham ace in thrilling double Premier League raid for Fenerbahce

Spurs transfer quiz – who joined earlier?