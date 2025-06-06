Postecoglou ‘deserved to be sacked’ as Levy makes ‘elite’ manager ‘number one’ Tottenham target

Tottenham Hotspur have decided to sack Ange Postecoglou as the manager, and TEAMtalk can reveal the leading candidate to replace him at Spurs.

The 2024/25 campaign was a historic one for Tottenham. While the north London club ended up as low as 17th in the Premier League table, they won the Europa League and qualified for the Champions League next season. It was Tottenham’s first major trophy for 17 years.

However, it was always likely that Postecoglou would be sacked as the Tottenham boss due to their hugely disappointing Premier League campaign.

Tottenham have now announced the departure of the former Celtic manager in a lengthy statement on their official website.

The statement reads: “We are extremely grateful to Ange for his commitment and contribution during his two years at the Club.

“Ange will always be remembered as only the third manager in our history to deliver a European trophy, alongside legendary figures Bill Nicholson and Keith Burkinshaw.

“However, the Board has unanimously concluded that it is in the best interests of the Club for a change to take place.

“Following a positive start in the 2023/24 Premier League (PL) season, we recorded 78 points from the last 66 PL games. This culminated in our worst-ever PL finish last season. At times there were extenuating circumstances – injuries and then a decision to prioritise our European campaign.

“Whilst winning the Europa League this season ranks as one of the Club’s greatest moments, we cannot base our decision on emotions aligned to this triumph.

“It is crucial that we are able to compete on multiple fronts and believe a change of approach will give us the strongest chance for the coming season and beyond.”

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has given his instant reaction to the sacking and believes that it is the right decision.

Agbonlahor wrote on X: “Deserved to be sacked Ange! Can’t lose 22 league games and keep ur job! Daniel levy learning from ten Haag situation!”

Former Celtic striker, Chris Sutton, though, is less impressed and has noted on X: “Spurs wanted a manager who could win them a major trophy… they get one and then sack him…”

DON’T MISS ➡️ Top 10 most expensive Tottenham signings ever: Future legend and three flops headline list

Thomas Frank leading candidate to replace Postecoglou – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Brentford boss Thomas Frank is the “number one candidate” to replace Postecoglou as the Tottenham manager.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Frank himself is open to leaving Brentford and has already held talks with the north London club.

Tottenham view Frank as the ideal profile for their next manager because of his ability to build a relationship with players.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher that Spurs see the Danish boss as elite when it comes to his handling of the media and building on a budget.

TEAMtalk understands that the 51-year-old himself is seeking a new challenge.

Frank has a release clause of £8million in his contract at Brentford, and Tottenham would have to pay that in full to get a deal done.

However, as of now, Tottenham have not made contact with Brentford for Frank.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has also noted that Frank is the number one managerial target for Levy.

Plettenberg has written on X: “Ange #Postecoglou and Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways – as expected and previously reported, now confirmed by Sky UK.

“Brentford’s Thomas #Frank is considered a top candidate to replace him.”

Latest Tottenham news: Atletico Madrid raid, Inter Milan swap

Tottenham have identified an alternative to Angel Gomes, according to a report.

A report has revealed that Tottenham are ready to make a move for an Atletico Madrid player.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan officials are in London to speak to Tottenham over a stunning swap deal.

QUIZ: How well do you know Ange Postecoglou?