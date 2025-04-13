Ange Postecoglou slammed his side for conceding “really poor goals” as they performed below par again, to be beaten by Wolves, who are below them in the Premier League.

Tottenham are now just two points ahead of 16th and 17th place in the Premier League. Wolves were the club just above the drop zone before facing Spurs, but leapfrogged West Ham for 16th place in the 4-2 victory.

It was a poor game defensively for Tottenham, having four goals hammered past them by one of the Premier League’s bottom clubs.

There will almost no solace in the fact that, with 16 points between them and Ipswich in 18th, there’s almost no chance they’ll be relegated, given they haven’t finished in the bottom half at all since 2007/08, let alone finishing dangerously near the drop zone.

That Tottenham are defensively leaky at the moment is not lost on Postecoglou.

After the match, he stated: “I thought we were well in the game, and controlled it really well, but we just kept conceding really poor goals.

“It was a bit different today. The goals we conceded weren’t lapses, they were just individual errors which, like I said, is unusual for us to give goals away like that. But that’s what happened, we got punished today and it makes it very difficult to get an outcome.”

Postecoglou sack calls continue

There will almost certainly be more people calling for Postecoglou’s sack after the loss to Wolves.

It has already been reported he’s been told he’ll be gone if he doesn’t engineer Europa League success.

TEAMtalk sources have long suggested that Andoni Iraola is a priority target for Spurs if they do part ways with Postecoglou.

We are also aware that Marco Silva and Edin Terzic have been looked at, but Tottenham are ready to make a move for Iraola.

Tottenham round-up: Udogie exit unlikely

Manchester City have recently been linked with a move for Spurs defender Destiny Udogie, who did not play a part against Wolves.

But Daniel Levy reportedly doesn’t want to sell to a rival, so the Italian defender would command a ‘huge fee’ if he were to be sold.

Spurs are also looking to improve their defence, with Chelsea man Renato Veiga currently in their sights.

Meanwhile, it’s reported Spurs are willing to part with £75million to try to land Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha.

