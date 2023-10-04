Ange Postecoglou suffers big blow as Tottenham attacker ruled out for two months with knee injury

Tottenham winger Manor Solomon has been ruled out for two months

Tottenham forward Manor Solomon is set to spend at least the next two months on the sidelines are reportedly suffering a fairly serious knee injury in training.

The Israel international is said to have injured his medial collateral ligament and is expected to be out of action for a significant amount of time, in what is a another big injury blow to Ange Postecoglou’s high-flying side.

Solomon will miss matches against the likes Chelsea, Aston Villa, Manchester City and West Ham, while Spurs head to Luton Town on Saturday in the lunchtime Premier League kick-off.

The pacy winger moved to north London over the summer on a free transfer, following an impressive loan spell at Fulham from Shakhtar Donetsk last season.

In six appearances for Tottenham this season, Solomon has recorded two assists – although the arrival of Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest has seen him drop down the pecking order of attacking talent under Postecoglou.

Solomon was, however, still an important part of the Australian’s forward rotation. And with Ryan Sessegnon and Bryan Gil still on the sidelines and Ivan Perisic out for the season, Tottenham’s attacking numbers are starting to dwindle.

Injuries starting to bite for Tottenham

Perisic injured his ACL in training, joining the likes of Giovani Lo Celso and Rodrigo Bentancur on the injured list – although the latter is now back in training and is expected to return to action next month.

Solomon’s absence is likely to mean Richarlison, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski continuing as the front three at Kenilworth Road, especially if Johnson has not recovered from the knock he suffered in the draw at Arsenal.

Spurs have made a superb start to life under Postecoglou and currently sit second in the Premier League table ahead of Saturday’s clash with the Hatters, with a win taking them top.

