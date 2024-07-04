Tottenham are in for a busy window as they aim to build a squad fit to challenge for trophies, but to do so they’ll have to part ways with some deadwood.

Ange Postecoglou’s first season with Spurs was a positive one but ultimately his team missed out on their aim of Champions League qualification, finishing fifth in the table.

The Aussie manager has been open about the fact that he’s planning a squad overhaul this summer.

Several stars have been heavily linked with exits and one Tottenham are willing to listen to offers for former Everton forward Richarlison, who’s struggled to climatise to life in North London.

The Brazilian international signed for Spurs for £60m in 2022 but he’s struggled to find the form he showed previously at Goodison Park. Richarlison has made a total of 66 appearances for Tottenham, scoring 15 goals in the process.

Postecoglou is keen to bring in a new striker this summer, with the likes of Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez and Brentford’s Ivan Toney reportedly on his radar.

The addition of a new centre-forward could see Richarlison’s playing time severely limited this season, and Tottenham have been tipped to take drastic action to get rid of him.

Tottenham told they ‘need to get rid’ of Richarlison

Former Tottenham scout Bryan King believes Postecoglou could ‘release’ Richarlison from his contract to get his ‘enormous’ wages off the books.

Richarlison currently earns a reported £90,000-per-week but his contract also includes a series of bonuses that could take his wage to £130,000-per-week.

“When you’ve been bought for an enormous amount of money, that also means you’re on enormous wages,” King told Tottenham News.

“Therefore, the only way that Spurs will be able to get rid of Richarlison is by finding a club willing to take on his wages or releasing him.”

“The settlement fee to release him from his contract would be very large. However, the club do need to get rid of him.

“They bought him for over £50million, and it hasn’t worked out. They need a new number nine.”

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, a number of clubs from Saudi Arabia are interested in Richarlison but they are yet to make a bid for the forward.

Clubs would no doubt queue up to sign Richarlison on a free transfer if he was to be released, but whether they’d be willing to match his current wages with Spurs isn’t clear.

A more likely option would be for Tottenham to accept a cut-price fee for the ex-Toffee or loan him out, if they are as desperate to axe him as King suggests.

