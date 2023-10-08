Ange Postecoglou tipped to unleash dynamic Tottenham starlet more mobile than Hojbjerg to fill Bissouma void

Ange Postecoglou is being tipped to turn to a talented Tottenham youngster to fill the void left by Yves Bissouma’s two-match suspension after the midfielder’s red card at Luton.

Bissouma picked up his fifth booking of the campaign to trigger an automatic one-match ban before being cautioned again for diving at Kenilworth Road and seeing red – meaning he will now miss the upcoming games against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

The victory put Spurs top of the table ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Arsenal on Sunday, but the absence of Bissouma for the next two games will be a big blow for Postecoglou.

The Mali international has been in superb form to start the new campaign but blotted his copybook with his dismissal on Saturday.

That now leaves Postecoglou with a big decision over who replaces the former Brighton man for the next two games, with one major left-field option suggested.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is the most logical choice, given that he has often been the first player used off the bench by the Australian this season.

Hojbjerg, who continues to be linked with a move away from the club in January, came oon at half-time of the win at Luton to bolster the midfield after Bissouma’s red card. However, there remain concerns that he does not fit in with Postecoglou’s style of play.

Oliver Skipp is another option but has not been at his best when used as a substitute, although he is more forward-thinking than Hojbjerg.

And now, a report on FootballFanCast suggests that Postecoglou could turn to the club’s academy for the answer.

Postecoglou tipped to unleash Kyerematen

Highly-rated 18-year-old starlet Rio Kyerematen is being tipped to step up to first-team duty and take his chance with both hands.

The teenage prospect has been heavily praised by club insider superhotspur, who wrote: “Always looking to make decisive forward passes, Rio is a very good passer of a football, and he has a good range of passing”.

Playing Kyerematen alongside Pape Mata Sarr would obviously be a big gamble, given the relative inexperience but the former has been described a s player who could cope under the spotlight.

Kyerematen has scored 13 goals and has 11 assists across just 51 matches at youth level, and while he hasn’t yet made his senior debut, superhotspur adds that the youngster is ‘very reliable on the ball and uses the ball really well’.

Tottenham podcaster Chris Miller has also described Kyerematen as a ‘big talent’ who would provide a different dynamic in Postecoglou’s engine room.

It just remains to be seen whether the former Celtic boss is ready to take that gamble and probably go with the club’s youngest midfield pairing in their history.

Postecoglou does, however, have a two-week break to solve that dilemma as international football takes centre stage.

The Australian will just be hoping that everyone comes back fit after a glut of injuries in recent weeks have seen his numbers dwindle.

