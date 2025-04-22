Ange Postecoglou axe could be just around the corner

A fresh report claims that Ange Postecoglou is likely to leave Tottenham Hotspur regardless of whether his side wins the Europa League this season, with a former Spurs player now joining the race to be his potential replacement.

The north London outfit will be carrying out a wide-ranging summer overhaul of their football operations following a disastrous domestic campaign that sees them sitting 16th in the Premier League table, after suffering their 18th loss of the campaign at home to Nottingham Forest on Monday evening.

European glory is still achievable if Tottenham can first get past Bodo/Glimt in the semi-finals before then facing a date with either Manchester United or Athletic Bilbao in the final – with Champions League football next season the prize.

However, a Daily Mail report states that Postecoglou will move on even if he manages to guide the club to their first major silverware in 17 years, after a largely tumultuous campaign in which the 59-year-old has come under fire from fans on numerous occasions.

As TEAMtalk have previously reported, the likes of Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola, Brentford chief Thomas Frank and Fulham’s Marco Silva are all in the running for the job.

However, Mail Sport claims that former Spurs midfielder Scott Parker, who guided Burnley to promotion this season, also has admirers within the club.

Parker was well-liked by supporters during his stint in north London and also coached within the club’s academy set-up, although they will likely eyebrows raised over his playing style.

Parker the polar opposite of Postecoglou

The former Fulham and Bournemouth coach only took the reins at Turf Moor last summer but has guided them straight back to the top flight, although much of his success has been built on an incredibly resolute defence that has conceded just 15 times in 44 Championship matches.

While appointing Iraola would be more in keeping with the attacking playing style engineered by Postecoglou, there is no doubting that ‘Parker-ball’ would be pragmatic.

Indeed, the Clarets have scored just 61 goals in their 44 games this season, averaging 1.39 goals per game, while Tottenham have notched the same number from 33 outings – averaging 1.85 goals a game.

A change of manager could be just the beginning of a major backroom shake-up at Tottenham this summer, with another Aussie, Scott Munn, also expected to leave after two years as the club’s chief football officer.

Various departments within the football operation are under the microscope and a series of changes are expected across areas such as medical, sports science and analytics.

Indeed, The Mail adds that responsibility for a terrible campaign lies not just on the head coach, with an insider stating that ‘nobody is safe’ at the club.

Tottenham have already seen one new arrival, with Vinai Venkatesham ready to join as chief executive officer in the summer.

Venkatesham is highly-regarded following his time at north London rivals Arsenal but the extent of his influence remains to be seen at this stage.

A high-level trio of Levy, executive director Donna-Marie Cullen and operations and finance director Matthew Collecott are widely viewed as those who call the shots and some have wondered if change may be on the way in that axis following Venkatesham’s appointment.

On the pitch, Spurs are back in action on Sunday when they face the daunting prospect of heading to Premier League champions-elect Liverpool.

