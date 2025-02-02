Tottenham Hotspur could do with reinforcements in multiple areas of their pitch as their struggles continue but Paul Merson believes they need to address major problems in their midfield by replacing two stars.

Despite still being alive in three cup competitions, the north London outfit have endured a woeful Premier League campaign that could see them become embroiled in a relegation scrap if their form does not improve immediately.

The club remain on the lookout for reinforcements for Postecoglou‘s squad in the remaining days of the winter window but have so far been hit by rejections from the likes of Randal Kolo Muani, Mathys Tel and Fikayo Tomori.

However, the club are still hopeful they can get a couple more bodies on board, namely a centre-back and a new striker following recent injuries to Radu Dragusin and Dominic Solanke.

Merson, though, has highlighted the Tottenham midfield as a major issue – despite that being one area of the pitch that has not been severely affected by injuries this season.

A rotation of the likes of Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr is currently taking place, although James Maddison will be out for a few weeks with a calf strain.

But Merson is clearly not a fan of the likes of Bissouma and Sarr, with the former having failed to replicate anything like the form he showed while at Brighton. Sarr, meanwhile, has been hampered by niggles for much of the season and, at just 22 years of age, is still finding his feet in the Premier League to a certain extent.

To that end, former Arsenal star Merson has urged Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to dive into the market and sign better midfielders than the two players mentioned above.

He wrote on Sportskeeda: “Daniel Levy must look to invest in midfield for Tottenham.

“Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr have been very inconsistent and that’s where the main problem lies for them.”

READ MORE ➡️ Tottenham quartet available for Brentford clash as Postecoglou delivers Dragusin injury update

READ MORE ➡️ Tottenham swap deal proposed for Tyler Dibling as Southampton chase ‘much admired’ Spurs wonderkid

Tottenham lacking midfield ‘leader’

Tottenham’s future in their engine room does look bright with the likes of Bergvall and Archie Gray, who has had to fill in defensively to paper over cracks but remains a central midfielder by trade.

However, it could be argued that they lack a real leader in the middle of the park who can dominate games and be a driving force when things are going against them.

And while those sorts of players are hard to find, it appears that Postecoglou is more focused on defensive and attacking recruits anyway as Tottenham look to arrest their alarming league slide.

Spurs are back in action when they head to Brentford on Sunday to face Thomas Frank’s men, with the Bees boss one of the names tipped to replace Postecoglou if Levy pulls the trigger on the Australian’s tenure.

How long do you think it’ll be before Tottenham sack Ange Postecoglou?